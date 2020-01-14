Bolsonaro tacha de “ficción” y “porquería” filme brasileño nominado al Óscar

Por EFE martes 14 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, BRASILIA.- El presidente de Brasil, el ultraderechista Jair Bolsonaro, calificó este martes de “ficción” y “porquería” el filme brasileño nominado al Óscar a mejor documental, “Democracia em vertigem”, y dijo que la obra es “buena para quien le gusta aquello que come el buitre”.

“Es ficción. Para quien le gusta aquello que come el buitre, es un buen filme”, espetó Bolsonaro este martes en la salida del Palacio de la Alvorada, su residencia oficial en Brasilia.

Preguntado por si había visto el documental, el líder ultraderechista respondió: “¿Creen que voy a perder el tiempo con una porquería como esta? Otra pregunta”.

La obra, narrada en primera persona por la directora Petra Costa, hace un repaso a los últimos acontecimientos políticos de Brasil, desde el auge de la izquierda con la llegada al poder de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva en 2003, hasta la irrupción de la ultraderecha tras la elección de Bolsonaro.

En concreto, el documental retrata con un enfoque íntimo el juicio político que en 2016 llevó a la destitución de la entonces presidenta brasileña Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016) por irregularidades en el manejo de los presupuestos.

La nominación de “Democracia em vertigem” (“The Edge of Democracy”, en inglés) a los premios más famosos de la industria cinematográfica, anunciada el lunes, generó respuestas inmediatas de la política brasileña, que se dividió entre los elogios y las críticas a la cinta.

Uno de los primeros en manifestarse fue el secretario especial de Cultura del Gobierno de Bolsonaro, Roberto Alvim, que en la misma línea del presidente señaló que “la nominación sería válida” si fuese “en la categoría de ficción”.

En la otra punta, la cineasta Petra Costa se ganó los elogios del líder del Partido de los Trabajadores, el expresidente Lula, quien destacó la “seriedad con la que narró ese importante período” de la historia del país suramericano.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar