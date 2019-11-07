Bolsonaro revoca decreto que prohibía siembra de caña de azúcar en Amazonía

Por EFE miércoles 6 de noviembre, 2019
Jair Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Brasilia.- El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, revocó un decreto que prohibía la siembra de caña de azúcar en las áreas que todavía preservan su vegetación nativa, como la Amazonía y el Pantanal, según el documento publicado este miércoles en el diario oficial.

El decreto había sido aprobado en septiembre de 2009, durante el Gobierno del expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, con el fin de regular la expansión sin control del cultivo de caña de azúcar en lugares como la Amazonía y el Pantanal.

La Amazonía ocupa unos cinco millones de kilómetros cuadrados en el norte del país, y el Pantanal, en el estado de Mato Grosso do Sul, es uno de los humedales de mayor extensión en América.

La revocación del decreto fue duramente criticada por diversas organizaciones ecologistas, entre ellas WWF.

De acuerdo con la ONG, el decreto firmado en 2009 fue “fundamental para proyectar el sector sucro energético en el escenario internacional, proporcionando garantías de que la producción brasileña seguía criterios ambientales, facilitando la entrada de etanol en los mercados con reglas ambientales más rígidas”.

El documento firmado ahora por Bolsonaro, según WWF, “pone en riesgo” no solo la protección de la Amazonía y el Pantanal, sino también “áreas de vegetación natural antes protegidas”, principalmente en el Cerrado (sabana brasileña).

“Es un retroceso más en la política ambiental brasileña”, subrayó WWF en un comunicado.

La medida también fue condenada por el exministro de Medio Ambiente de Brasil Carlos Minc, uno de los impulsores del decreto y quien aseguró que la decisión de Bolsonaro “mancha” la imagen del etanol en el mercado mundial.

“El decreto que (Bolsonaro) revocó fue la mayor victoria que obtuve en el MMA (Ministerio de Medio Ambiente) en defensa del Pantanal y de la Amazonía – contra la expansión sin control de la caña de azúcar. Es increíble!!!”, exclamó el exministro.

Brasil, el mayor productor mundial de etanol a partir de caña de azúcar, aprobó la medida hace una década, en un momento en el que el que el país lideraba un proyecto para incentivar la producción y el consumo mundial de ese biocombustible por ser menos contaminante que la gasolina.

La Unión de la Industria de la Caña de Azúcar (UNICA) afirmó este miércoles que el sector está comprometido con el desarrollo sostenible, pero consideró que el decreto de 2009 tuvo un papel importante en el pasado y actualmente ha quedado desfasado ante la “modernidad del Código Forestal”.

Anuncios