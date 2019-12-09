Bolsonaro rectifica y envía a su vicepresidente a investidura de Fernández

Por EFE lunes 9 de diciembre, 2019
El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, y el vice Hamilton Mourão (izquierda).

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Brasilia.- El mandatario brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, quien había anunciado que no enviaría a ningún representante a la investidura de Alberto Fernández como presidente argentino, cambió de opinión y designó para ello al vicepresidente Hamilton Mourao, informaron este lunes fuentes oficiales.

La decisión de Bolsonaro fue confirmada por fuentes de Presidencia luego de varias idas y vueltas en relación a la representación brasileña en la toma de posesión del nuevo mandatario de un país que es considerado como uno de los más estratégicos socios de Brasil.

El ultraderechista Bolsonaro, quien tiene profundas diferencias ideológicas con el peronista Fernández, ya había avisado de que no pretendía acudir a la investidura y había encargado representar a Brasil a su ministro de Ciudadanía, Osmar Terra.

Sin embargo, por razones que no fueron aclaradas, el propio jefe de Estado decidió este fin de semana que Terra ya no iría y que su Gobierno sería representado en Buenos Aires por el embajador del país en Argentina, Sérgio Danese.

Este lunes, sin embargo, en unas breves declaraciones, Bolsonaro dio a entender que esa decisión no era definitiva y hasta deslizó que todo dependería de qué autoridades estarían presentes en la toma de posesión de Fernández.

“Primero estoy analizando su lista de invitados (de Fernández). Cuando yo asumí aquí no invité a algunas autoridades”, declaró, para añadir que las relaciones comerciales con el país vecino no serán alteradas por sus diferencias políticas con el nuevo mandatario.

“Nuestro comercio con Argentina continuará de la misma forma, sin ningún problema. No cambiaremos nada”, aseguró Bolsonaro.

Durante la campaña electoral argentina, Bolsonaro profirió duras críticas contra el ahora presidente electo y la entonces candidata a la Vicepresidencia, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, a quienes llegó a calificar de “bandidos de izquierdas”.

El gobernante brasileño también censuró una visita que Alberto Fernández hizo al expresidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva cuando aún estaba en la cárcel, y consideró ese gesto como una “inaceptable intromisión” en cuestiones “soberanas” del Poder Judicial brasileño.

