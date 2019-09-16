Bolsonaro reasumirá este martes la presidencia de Brasil y dice que sancionará ley sobre armas

Por EFE lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019
Jair Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Brasilia.- El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, afirmó este lunes que mañana martes reasumirá el cargo, tras pasar nueve días hospitalizado para una cirugía en el abdomen, y que sancionará un proyecto que amplía la posesión de armas en zonas rurales.

En un primer momento, el portavoz de la Presidencia, Otavio do Rego Barros, había informado este mismo lunes que Bolsonaro solo volvería a ejercer el poder a partir del próximo miércoles, pero el mandatario sorprendió a su regreso a Brasilia adelantando la fecha a mañana.

“Mañana reasumo. Mañana reasumo la Presidencia”, indicó el mandatario desde la puerta de un vehículo oficial, instantes antes de entrar al Palacio de la Alvorada, residencia oficial de la Presidencia brasileña.

Bolsonaro recibió en la tarde de este lunes el alta médica, tras pasar nueve días ingresado en un hospital de Sao Paulo para ser operado de una hernia, la cuarta cirugía a la que se ha sometido en el último año como consecuencia de la puñalada que recibió durante un mitin electoral.

Bolsonaro señaló que en su primer día de vuelta a la Presidencia, que durante su convalecencia ha ocupado el vicepresidente Hamilton Mourao, sancionará una ley aprobada por el Congreso en agosto pasado que permite a los propietarios rurales andar armados en todo el perímetro de sus tierras.

En la actualidad solo está permitido poseer un arma en la hacienda o sede del recinto de su propiedad y no en todo el área.

El gobernante brasileño, líder de la extrema derecha en Brasil, indicó que aún no se ha leído el texto de la ley y que, por tanto, no sabe si lo sancionará de manera integral o vetará alguna parte, si bien se mostró favorable al mismo.

“No voy a impedir que nadie de bien tenga la posesión o el porte de un arma de fuego”, puntualizó.

Sin embargo, Bolsonaro, de 64 años, afirmó que solo volverá “a las actividades al 100 %” después de su viaje a Estados Unidos, donde asistirá el 24 de septiembre a la apertura de la Asamblea General de la ONU, en la que Brasil realiza tradicionalmente el primer discurso.

Un día después tiene previsto trasladarse a Texas para un encuentro con industriales y empresarios para inmediatamente después regresar a Brasil.

Bolsonaro, capitán de la reserva del Ejército, es un ferviente defensor de la posesión de armas y desde que llegó al poder, el pasado 1 de enero, ya ha firmado varios decretos para facilitar su compra a civiles, aunque algunos de ellos han sido contestados en la Justicia.

