Bolsonaro: Petrobras mantendrá sus precios mientras amaina crisis petrolera

Por EFE lunes 16 de septiembre, 2019
Presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- La petrolera estatal Petrobras, la mayor empresa de Brasil, mantendrá el precio del combustible hasta que amaine la crisis del petróleo generada por los ataques contra refinerías saudíes, según adelantó este lunes el presidente brasileño, Jair Bolsonaro, en una entrevista a una televisión local.

“Hablé hace poco con el presidente de Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, y me dijo que como es algo atípico y, en principio, con un final, que no debe alterar el precio del combustible”, dijo el mandatario al canal de televisión Record.

Esta fue la primera entrevista del gobernante desde que este lunes recibió el alta médica tras pasar nueve días hospitalizado para ser operado de una hernia, la cuarta intervención quirúrgica en el último año como consecuencia de la puñalada que sufrió durante un mitin electoral.

Bolsonaro comentó que “la tendencia natural es seguir el precio internacional” del petróleo, pero se mostró comprensible con la decisión de Petrobras de congelar los precios en el país hasta que disminuya la tensión en el Golfo Pérsico y el barril vuelva a cotas más bajas.

El precio del petróleo intermedio de Texas (WTI) aumentó este lunes un 14,8 % y cerró en 62,90 dólares el barril, mientras que el Brent cerró en 69,02 dólares, un incremento del 14,59 %.

Esa subida está relacionada con los ataques contra refinerías de Arabia Saudí del pasado fin de semana, que disminuyeron en un 5 % la producción mundial de crudo.

En la bolsa de Sao Paulo, las acciones ordinarias y preferenciales de Petrobras subieron hoy un 4,52 % y un 4,39 %, respectivamente.

Esta no es la primera vez que Petrobras, controlada por el Estado brasileño pero con acciones negociadas en Nueva York, Madrid y Sao Paulo, paraliza una subida del combustible desde la llegada a la Presidencia de Bolsonaro, que llegó al poder envuelto en la bandera del liberalismo económico.

En abril pasado, Bolsonaro vetó un alza del precio del diésel prevista por la estatal, ante una posible huelga de camioneros, similar a la que en mayo del año pasado paralizó a Brasil durante once días.

La decisión del mandatario -que fue interpretada por el mundo financiero como una “intervención” del Gobierno en una empresa controlada por el Estado, pero con capital en bolsa- hizo que las acciones de la mayor compañía de Brasil cayeran un 8 % y su valor de mercado se redujo en 8.330 millones de dólares en una sola jornada.

