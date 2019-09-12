Bolsonaro estará otros cuatro días apartado de la Presidencia de Brasil tras operación

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019
Jair Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, quien tenía previsto reasumir el viernes el cargo, estará otros cuatro días más apartado del ejercicio del poder antes de volver al trabajo, después de la cirugía abdominal a la que fue sometido el pasado domingo, informó este jueves el Gobierno.

A pesar de que su evolución es positiva, el equipo médico decidió mantenerlo apartado del cargo hasta el próximo martes “con el fin de proporcionar mayor tiempo de descanso”, según un comunicado oficial.

Aún estando ingresado, Bolsonaro no faltó a su cita semanal en las redes sociales y realizó un directo de apenas tres minutos en el que repasó algunos de los avances del Gobierno y contó detalles de la visita que recibió esta jornada de médico que, según él, le “salvó la vida” tras la cuchillada sufrida el año pasado en un mitin durante la campaña electoral.

Luis Enrique Borsatti es el jefe del equipo medico que el 6 de septiembre de 2018 atendió a Bolsonaro en el hospital público Santa Casa de la localidad de Juiz de Fora, en el estado de Minas Gerais (sureste), donde sufrió un atentado perpetrado por un hombre con problemas mentales.

El doctor, recordó Bolsonaro, contó “con detalles que por cuestión de milímetros el cuchillo no alcanzó puntos vitales”.

“Agradezco a los profesionales por mi vida, a Dios en primer lugar. Nosotros tenemos una misión: ayudar a cambiar el destino de ese gran país llamado Brasil”, afirmó Bolsonaro desde el hospital, vestido con la bata y todavía con la sonda nasogástrica (para drenar líquidos y aire del intestino).

El mandatario, de 64 años, fue ingresado el pasado sábado en el Hospital Vila Nova Star, un prestigioso centro médico privado de Sao Paulo, para la cirugía abdominal a la que fue sometido el domingo, la cuarta desde que fue acuchillado.

Bolsonaro tenía previsto comenzar a ejercer normalmente la Presidencia este viernes desde un gabinete que fue montado en el hospital, pero los médicos pospusieron su vuelta al trabajo para el próximo martes.

De acuerdo con el boletín médico divulgado la mañana de este jueves, Bolsonaro “presenta evolución clínica favorable. Sin dolor, sin fiebre y con recuperación progresiva de los movimientos intestinales”.

Pero advierte que “permanece con sonda nasogástrica, en ayuno oral y con alimentación parenteral (con suero vía intravenosa)” y que los médicos decidieron mantener la restricción de visitas, por lo que sólo puede recibir a sus familiares.

Desde que fue ingresado, Bolsonaro ha sido sustituido en el cargo por el vicepresidente Hamilton Mourao, quien deberá estar al frente de la Presidencia al menos hasta el próximo martes.

