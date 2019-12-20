Bolsonaro dice que Trump no cobrará aranceles a acero y aluminio brasileños

Por EFE viernes 20 de diciembre, 2019
Jair Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Río de Janeiro.- El presidente Jair Bolsonaro dijo este viernes que el Gobierno de los Estados Unidos no aplicará aranceles al acero ni al aluminio brasileños, tras una conversación telefónica que sostuvo con su homólogo Donald Trump.

De acuerdo con el mandatario brasileño, las razones que dio al presidente Trump hicieron que el gobernante estadounidense desistiera de la medida que había anunciado en días pasados.

“Se convenció de mis argumentos y decidió decirnos a todos los brasileños que nuestro acero y aluminio no tendrán recargo. Repito, no se les cobrará de más”, señaló Bolsonaro en una transmisión en directo a través de su portal en Facebook, en la que estuvo acompañado del canciller Ernesto Araújo.

Según Bolsonaro, la conversación con Trump duró unos 15 minutos y se desarrolló dentro “del mayor espíritu de respeto y cordialidad”, algo en lo que concordó el presidente estadounidense quien a través de sus redes sociales destacó la fortaleza de la relación entre las dos naciones.

“Acabo de establecer una gran conexión con el presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro. Discutimos muchos temas, incluido el comercio. ¡La relación entre Estados Unidos y Brasil nunca ha sido tan fuerte!”, escribió Trump en su cuenta en Twitter.

Estados Unidos impuso en marzo de 2018 aranceles del 25 % sobre las importaciones de acero de varios países y del 10 % sobre las de aluminio en el marco de su guerra comercial con China, pero flexibilizó poco después las restricciones a Brasil, que aceptó un acuerdo que establece un arancel del 10 % sobre las ventas de aluminio y cuotas para sus ventas de acero.

No obstante, a comienzos de diciembre Trump amenazó con recargar la tarifa del acero y el aluminio de Brasil y Argentina, países tras argumentar que ambos países aplicaron “una devaluación masiva de sus monedas”, lo que fue considerado en su momento por Bolsonaro como una estrategia política de cara a las elecciones presidenciales del próximo año en Estados Unidos.

