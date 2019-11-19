Bolsonaro dice que Huawei desea participar en la implantación de 5G en Brasil

Por EFE lunes 18 de noviembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Brasilia.- El mandatario de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, afirmó este lunes que el gigante tecnológico Huawei desea instalar la tecnología de quinta generación (5G) de telefonía móvil en el gigante suramericano, después de que mantuviera una reunión con el presidente de la compañía china en Brasil, Wei Yao.

Bolsonaro destacó que Huawei dejó claro su interés en instalar la tecnología 5G en Brasil, aunque aseguró que los dos no han discutido sobre la subasta de la primera frecuencia para introducir dicha tecnología en el país.

“No hubo propuesta, él (Yao) simplemente mostró que quiere el 5G en Brasil”, señaló Bolsonaro en declaraciones a los periodistas.

“No escuché la palabra subasta. Si él la dijo, yo estaba despistado”, completó.

Brasil tiene previsto subastar el año que viene la primera frecuencia para implementar en el país el 5G, una tecnología que multiplica por cien las velocidades actuales de telefonía móvil, según la Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicaciones (Anatel).

Sin entrar en detalles, Bolsonaro destacó que, para la subasta, será considerada “la mejor oferta”.

“Yo supe que hay una empresa surcoreana que también está en condiciones de operar el 5G. Vamos a mirar hacia el lado de lo que ofrece, y de la conectividad”, recalcó el mandatario.

La reunión entre Bolsonaro y Wei Yao se produce pocos días después de que el mandatario brasileño mantuviera un encuentro con su homólogo chino, Xi Jinping, en el marco de la cumbre anual de los líderes de los BRICS (Brasil, Rusia, India, China y Sudáfrica).

En la ocasión, Brasil y China firmaron sendos acuerdos de cooperación en las áreas de servicios, inversiones, transporte y medicina tradicional.

Sin embargo, el 5G está en el centro de la disputa comercial entre los Estados Unidos y China, ya que Huawei ha logrado situarse a la cabeza del desarrollo de la tecnología y es la empresa que más cuenta con patentes relacionadas con el 5G a nivel mundial.

Eso llevó a que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, impusiera restricciones a la firma china, al considerar que ésta se encuentra al servicio del Gobierno chino para labores de espionaje.

Hasta ahora, Bolsonaro, alineado con Estados Unidos, ha logrado mantener un difícil equilibrio entre su mayor aliado político y su principal cliente en el mundo.

No obstante, la relación entre Bolsonaro y Trump podría cambiar en caso de que Brasil admita para la subasta del 5G al gigante tecnológico Huawei, en medio de la fuerte presión de Washington para que la firma china sea excluida de la puja.

En visita oficial al país asiático el pasado octubre, Bolsonaro expresó que Brasil esperará por las mejores propuestas y que no se posicionará de momento sobre la disputa.

