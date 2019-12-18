Bolsonaro crea programa de atención médica tras salida de galenos cubanos

Por EFE miércoles 18 de diciembre, 2019
Jair Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Río de Janeiro.- El presidente Jair Bolsonaro creó un nuevo programa de atención médica en regiones apartadas en Brasil en reemplazo del “Mais Médicos”, proyecto que contaba con refuerzo de galenos cubanos y que fue cancelado hace un año por La Habana luego de que el líder ultraderechista lo calificara de “esclavista”.

Una ley sancionada este miércoles por el jefe de Estado instituye el programa “Médicos por Brasil”, que se propone contratar a 18.000 galenos para que ofrezcan atención en municipios aislados, selváticos o pobres en todo Brasil.

No obstante, los médicos cubanos que trabajaron en el anterior proyecto y que permanecieron en Brasil y obtuvieron residencia tras rechazar la orden del Gobierno de su país de regresar a la isla podrán inscribirse en el programa lanzado este miércoles por Bolsonaro.

“Mais Médicos”, que durante años tuvo como principal soporte a los médicos cubanos, fue creado por la entonces presidenta Dilma Rousseff (2011-2016) para ofrecer atención médica en cientos de municipios aislados, remotos, selváticos o de extrema pobreza, que no son la prioridad para los profesionales brasileños.

El Gobierno cubano ordenó en noviembre del año pasado la retirada de los 8.332 médicos de ese país que participaban en el programa luego de que Bolsonaro, entonces presidente electo de Brasil, asegurara que los galenos eran sometidos a un régimen análogo a la esclavitud.

Ello debido a que Cuba mandaba a los médicos a trabajar en Brasil y se quedaba con la mayor parte del salario con que los remuneraba el Gobierno brasileño y les prohibía salir con sus familias.

La presencia cubana en la iniciativa Mais Médicos era canalizada a través de un convenio con la Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS) y en sus cinco años de funcionamiento más de 20.000 profesionales de la isla atendieron a 113,3 millones de pacientes brasileños en regiones aisladas, fundamentalmente de la Amazonía, según el Gobierno brasileño.

El Gobierno calcula que unos 2.000 médicos cubanos que permanecieron en el país podrán hacer parte del nuevo programa denominado “Médicos por Brasil”.

De acuerdo con el Ministerio de Salud, un total de 18.000 opciones laborales serán creados con este nuevo programa que también pretende llegar a las regiones más apartadas de Brasil.

Eso significa que serán creados 7.000 puestos nuevos de trabajo para profesionales de la medicina en todo el país, principalmente en los municipios donde existen mayores vacíos asistenciales.

Los primeros médicos que adhieran al programa comenzarán a trabajar en unos cuatro meses, según explicó el ministro de Salud, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, en una rueda de prensa al presentar el nuevo proyecto.

Anuncios