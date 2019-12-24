Bolsonaro concede indulto navideño a policías condenados por delitos culposos

Por EFE lunes 23 de diciembre, 2019
Jair Bolsonaro, presidente de Brasil

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Brasilia.- El presidente de Brasil, el ultraderechista Jair Bolsonaro, firmó este lunes su primer indulto navideño a policías condenados por delitos culposos, es decir, sin intencionalidad, cometidos en el desempeño de su función o como resultado de ella, informaron fuentes oficiales.

“El decreto innova al conceder indulto a aquellos que dedican sus vidas a la salvaguarda de la sociedad”, afirmó la Presidencia de Brasil en una nota oficial.

El indulto navideño es un beneficio previsto en la Constitución brasileña que concede la supresión de las penas por esta época del año siempre y cuando se cumplan determinados requisitos.

La medida, que está prevista que salga publicada mañana en el Diario Oficial, también beneficiará a aquellos agentes de los cuerpos de seguridad del Estado que “hayan sido condenados por actos practicados” en sus días libres y cuya intención fue “eliminar un riesgo existente” para sí mismo o para un tercero.

Además, Bolsonaro, líder de la extrema derecha en Brasil y capitán de la reserva del Ejército, concedió también el indulto “a los militares de las Fuerzas Armadas”, que “en operaciones de Garantía de la Ley y el Orden (GLO)”, hayan “cometido crímenes no intencionados en determinadas hipótesis”.

El mandatario, que el próximo 1 de enero cumplirá un año en el poder, defiende “mando dura” contra el crimen, acostumbra a decir que “bandido bueno es bandido muerto” y afirma que si un policía mata a un delincuente, cualquier sea la circunstancia, debería recibir una “condecoración” en vez de ser investigado.

Por otro lado, Presidencia de Brasil destacó que el indulto excluye “una serie de crímenes considerados graves”, como robo tras muerte, violación, tortura, aquellos relacionados con el crimen organizado, terrorismo, tráfico de drogas, pedofilia y corrupción.

Tampoco alcanza a condenados que “hayan practicado infracciones disciplinarias graves, que hayan sido incluidos en un régimen disciplinario diferenciado en algún momento del cumplimiento de la pena o que no hayan cumplido con las reglas fijadas” para progresar de régimen.

Además del apartado específico para las fuerzas de seguridad, Bolsonaro hizo extensible el indulto a aquellas personas que, después de haber practicado el delito, padezcan paraplejia, tetraplejia o ceguera.

También a aquellos portadores de “enfermedad grave permanente que imponga limitaciones severas y, al mismo tiempo, exija cuidado continuo que no pueda ser prestado en un establecimiento penal; que estén gravemente enfermos o en estado terminal.

