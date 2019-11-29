Bolsonaro acusa a Leonardo DiCaprio de financiar organismos que incendian la Amazonía

Por EFE viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- El presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, acusó este viernes al actor estadounidense Leonardo DiCaprio de financiar entidades brasileñas que “incendian la Amazonía”, aunque sin presentar pruebas de su acusación.

“Ahora, Leonardo DiCaprio es un tío simpático, ¿no? Dando dinero para incendiar la Amazonía”, dijo Bolsonaro a un grupo de electores enfrente a su residencia oficial, el Palacio de la Alvorada, en Brasilia.

Bolsonaro también volvió a cargar contra las organizaciones no gubernamentales y activistas ambientales, a quienes el presidente acusa de estar detrás de los recientes incendios en la región amazónica.

“Pero cuando dije que había sospechas de ONGs, ¿qué me hizo la prensa?”, se interrogó Bolsonaro.

A lo largo de la semana, el líder de la ultraderecha brasileña, que asumió el poder el pasado 1 de enero, se hizo eco del arresto el lunes de cuatro voluntarios en el amazónico estado del Pará, quienes fueron acusados de provocar los fuegos en la región para presuntamente recibir donaciones.

En una transmisión en sus redes sociales la víspera, Bolsonaro ya había vinculado indirectamente al actor de “Titanic” a dichos incendios.

“Alguien saca una foto (de las llamas), se la envía a una ONG, la ONG contacta a Leonardo DiCaprio y él dona 500.000 dólares”, afirmó el jefe de Estado.

“Leonardo DiCaprio, tú estás colaborando con los incendios en la Amazonía”, completó.

La detención de los voluntarios de los que se hizo eco Bolsonaro generó la protesta de activistas, políticos y grupos que actúan en la Amazonía brasileña, quienes denunciaron una motivación política detrás de los arrestos.

Tras un giro inesperado en las investigaciones, la Justicia determinó el jueves la puesta en libertad de los cuatro hombres, después de que analizara y cuestionara los documentos recabados por la Policía.

Asimismo, en medio de la ola de críticas recibidas, el Gobierno regional del Pará determinó la sustitución del comisario responsable del caso “para que todo sea esclarecido de la forma más rápida y transparente posible” y subrayó que las “ONG son fundamentales para la preservación de los bosques” en el estado.

