Bolivia pide a Colombia apoyo para verificar si una voz es la de Evo Morales

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019
Evo Morales, expresidente de Bolivia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Paz.- Un video del que se investiga en Bolivia si una de las voces es la de Evo Morales, acusado de terrorismo por el Gobierno interino del país, será enviado a Colombia para una prueba pericial sobre su veracidad, informó este jueves la Fiscalía boliviana.

El Cuerpo Técnico de Investigación de la Fiscalía General de Colombia será encargado de la prueba para determinar si es o no la voz de Morales, al disponer de laboratorios acreditados internacionalmente para este tipo de pericias.

La Fiscalía General del Estado de Bolivia detalló en un comunicado que coordina con el Cuerpo Técnico de Investigación de Colombia el envío del video, en el que se escucha una voz atribuida a Evo Morales en conversación por un teléfono celular supuestamente desde su asilo en México con un dirigente cocalero en Bolivia.

El Ministerio Público boliviano había comunicado días atrás que enviaría el video a Argentina, para su estudio por parte del Equipo Argentino de Antropología Forense.

El video difundido la anterior semana es una de las pruebas del Gobierno interino de Jeanine Áñez en una denuncia que presentó el pasado viernes en la fiscalía en La Paz contra Morales por varios delitos, entre ellos sedición y terrorismo.

La voz insta a mantener bloqueos en carreteras en la conversación con un dirigente cocalero del Chapare, una zona de Bolivia donde prosiguen protestas contra Áñez mientras en el resto del país cesaron tras un acuerdo de su Gobierno con movimientos sociales en una mesa de diálogo nacional.

Las protestas en Bolivia comenzaron el día después de las fallidas elecciones del pasado 20 de octubre, tras las que fue declarado vencedor Evo Morales entre denuncias de fraude desde la oposición.

Morales anunció el pasado 10 de noviembre su renuncia, forzado por las Fuerzas Armadas, tras un informe de la Organización de Estados Americanos que advirtió graves irregularidades en los comicios, que dos semanas después fueron anulados.

Al día siguiente de anunciar su renuncia Morales salió hacia México, donde está asilado, y Áñez asumió la presidencia interina el pasado 12 de noviembre.

La renuncia de Morales ha sido calificada como “golpe de Estado” por varios Gobiernos y políticos latinoamericanos.

Otros países han reconocido al Ejecutivo interino de Áñez, mientras que parte de la comunidad internacional ha instado al diálogo sin pronunciarse sobre la crisis política.

