Boeing detendrá en enero la fabricación del 737 Max y cae en bolsa un 4,29 %

Por EFE lunes 16 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Boeing decidió detener temporalmente la fabricación de su polémico modelo 737 Max a partir de enero, en una jornada en la que la aeronáutica estadounidense cayó un 4,29 % en la Bolsa de Nueva York, la peor corporativa en una sesión de récords positivos

Este modelo de avión estuvo implicado en dos accidentes aéreos mortales de gran magnitud en octubre de 2018 y marzo de 2019, producidos inicialmente por un fallo en su software y que ha sumergido a Boieng en una crisis sin precedentes, sobre todo después de que la Administración Federal de Aviación (FAA por sus siglas en inglés) no permite volar al 737 Max al menos hasta febrero, a la espera de mejoras en el aparato.

Según medios estadounidenses, Boeing detendrá así temporalmente la producción de su avión 737 Max en enero, intensificando la crisis que enfrenta el gigante aeronáutico y elevando la posibilidad de recortes de empleos y licencias en la industria mundial.

