Bloomberg medita presentarse a las primarias demócratas, según New York Times

Por EFE jueves 7 de noviembre, 2019
Exalcalde de Nueva York Michael R. Bloomberg

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El exalcalde de Nueva York Michael R. Bloomberg se está preparando activamente para participar en las primarias presidenciales demócratas y se espera que pueda presente en breve su documentación para ser candidato, según avanzó este jueves el diario The New York Times.

Según personas informadas sobre los planes de Bloomberg citadas por el Times, el multimillonario empresario ha estado sopesando en privado una oferta por la Casa Blanca durante las últimas semanas y aún no ha tomado una decisión final sobre si postularse o no, dijo un asesor.

Pero en la primera señal de que se está decantando seriamente por presentarse, Bloomberg ha enviado empleados suyos a Alabama para reunir firmas para calificar para las primarias en ese estado.

Bloomberg, que hace unos meses renunció a presentarse a las primarias, llamó a varios demócratas prominentes el jueves para decirles que estaba considerando seriamente la carrera, incluido el exsenador Harry Reid, de Nevada, el líder de la mayoría retirado que sigue siendo un referente del poder dominante en el partido.

Reid declaró que Bloomberg no había dicho explícitamente que se postulaba para presidente, pero que la intención de la llamada había sido clara.

Si Bloomberg se presenta será un terremoto en la carrera demócrata, sobre todo una amenaza para el exvicepresidente Joseph R. Biden, que ha estado luchando por recaudar dinero y formar una coalición ideológicamente moderada.

Anuncios