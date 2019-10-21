Biógrafo de Luis Miguel: “hay mucho que contar” sobre el cantante

Por EFE lunes 21 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MÉXICO.- El escritor español Javier León dijo a Efe que “hay mucho que contar sobre Luis Miguel” todavía por lo que ya prepara junto al periodista mexicano Juan Manuel Navarro una tercera entrega sobre la vida del artista que se publicará el año próximo.

“Hay mucho que contar todavía” sobre la vida del artista, declaró León, originario de Alicante (España) y autor de los libros “Luis Mi Rey” (1997), base a la exitosa serie televisiva sobre el cantante, y de “Luis Miguel, La Historia” (2018).

Señaló que en esta tercera entrega se incluirán “muchos detalles exclusivos” sobre el Luis Miguel adulto “que no se pudieron abordar en los anteriores libros”.

León, biógrafo también del actor Andrés García y autor junto con Navarro de “Adiós Eterno, Los Últimos Días Del Divo” sobre el cantante Juan Gabriel, sostuvo que nunca ha dejado de seguir la vida de Luis Miguel, desde su primer obra publicada en 1997.

“Nunca hemos dejado de documentar y de hacer un seguimiento porque la historia de Luis Miguel se sigue escribiendo. De hecho, sin ir más lejos, en 2018 pasaron muchas cosas muy importantes desde el prisma biográfico”, comentó.

León relató que la vida de Luis Miguel tras de perder a su papá, y darse cuenta de que había perdido a su mamá, “también es una historia llena de claroscuros y mucho sufrimiento” en la que alterna éxitos musicales con fracasos sentimentales.

Sobre la polémica desaparición de la madre de Luis Miguel, Marcela Basteri, León reiteró que “es un asunto delicado” sobre el cual ya fueron “muy explícitos” en la segunda entrega sobre la vida del artista.

Reiteró que Marcela murió en 1986 en Madrid “de causas no naturales”, una opinión que también ha señalado en polémicas declaraciones el actor Andrés García, quien en aquellos años era muy cercano a la familia.

El escritor español apuntó que el próximo libro sobre Luis Miguel no tienen ninguna relación con la segunda temporada de “Luis Miguel, la serie”, que de acuerdo con medios de prensa será estrenada en el primer trimestre del año próximo.