Bill Clinton no se puso al cuello las serpientes del zoco de Marrakech

Por EFE viernes 20 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Rabat,.- El expresidente estadounidense Bill Clinton se encuentra en la ciudad de Marrakech para una visita privada, pero su presencia ha sido inmediatamente advertida durante su paseo por la medina, donde comerciantes y curiosos se han tomado numerosas fotografías con él.


Y aunque Clinton se acercó a la famosa plaza de Yemaa al Fna y se fotografió junto a los encantadores de serpientes, no se animó a colgarse uno de los reptiles al cuello.

El portal web le360.ma publica las fotografías del expresidente en su paseo por la medina marrakechí, sin faltar visitas a una tienda de marquetería y a una de orfebrería.

Según el portal, la razón de su visita es la celebración de cumpleaños de un multimillonario marroquí amigo suyo, llamado Marc Lasry, nacido en la misma ciudad de Marrakech en el seno de una familia judía que abandonó Marruecos cuando él tenía siete años.

Lasry es el director general de Avenue Capital Group y copropietario del equipo de baloncesto de la NBA Milwaukee Bucks.

La ciudad de Marrakech es cada vez más escenario de lujosas fiestas que atraen a celebridades de todo el mundo; una de las más sonadas del pasado año fue la fiesta de la cantante Madonna por su sesenta cumpleaños.

