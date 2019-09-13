Biden se queda sin respuesta a la hora de defender las deportaciones de Obama

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019
El exvicepresidente de EE.UU. Joe Biden, durante el debate demócrata

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El exvicepresidente de EE.UU. Joe Biden se quedó este jueves sin respuesta a la hora de defender las tres millones de deportaciones de migrantes que se produjeron bajo el Gobierno de Barack Obama (2009-2017), apodado “Deportador en Jefe” por activistas hispanos.

En el tercer debate presidencial de las primarias demócratas a la Casa Blanca para 2020, el conocido periodista de la cadena Univisión Jorge Ramos, de origen mexicano, formuló al vicepresidente una dura pregunta: “¿Cometió usted un error con esas tres millones de deportaciones?”

Biden intentó eludir esa disyuntiva y afirmó que Obama hizo lo mejor que pudo; pero Ramos, conocido por su estilo incisivo, no se dio por satisfecho con esa repuesta e insistió: “¿Qué piensa usted?. ¿Cometió usted un error?”.

“Yo era el vicepresidente de EE.UU.”, intentó zanjar Biden.

Inmediatamente, otro de los aspirantes demócratas, el exministro de Vivienda hispano Julián Castro, recriminó a Biden que tratara de eludir responsabilidades y le acusó de intentar sacar rédito de las políticas más populares de Obama, mientras elude responsabilidades por aquellas que han sido más criticadas.

“Quiere sacar provecho del trabajo de Obama pero no tiene tener que responder a ninguna de estas preguntas”, criticó Castro, que fue titular de la cartera de Vivienda bajo el Gobierno de Obama, entre 2014 y 2017.

Biden y Castro protagonizaron varios enfrentamientos durante el debate. En un momento, Castro llegó a insinuar que el vicepresidente tiene mala memoria por su edad y se le olvida lo que dice.

Con respeto a inmigración, el resto de los candidatos aprovecharon para sacar a relucir sus propuestas y algunos se pasaron al español, en un intento por llegar a los hogares hispanos.

En concreto, la senadora Elizabeth Warren prometió expandir el sistema legal de inmigración, así como crear un camino “justo y posible” para que los indocumentados puedan lograr la nacionalidad estadounidense.

Entretanto, Beto O’Rourke, que se pasó al español para pedir respeto para todo el mundo en EE.UU., también dijo que hay que dar la nacionalidad a los jóvenes indocumentados que llegaron al país siendo menores y a los que se conoce como “dreamers” o “soñadores”.

“Legalicemos EE.UU., empecemos con los más de un millón de ‘dreamers’ y sus familias”, propuso el excongresista texano.

El empresario Andrew Yang, de origen chino, aseguró que restituirá el sistema legal de inmigración que funcionaba bajo el Gobierno Obama y que Trump ha tratado de diezmar, y uso su historia personal para erigirse como ejemplo.

“Mi padre creció en una granja de maní en Asia sin suelo y ahora su hijo se presenta a presidente”, presumió Yang, que animó a migrar a Estados Unidos porque su experiencia se puede repetir.

