Biden minimiza las dudas sobre su edad tras el debate: “¿Echamos un pulso?”

Por EFE viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El exvicepresidente estadounidense Joe Biden admitió este viernes que pudo haberlo “hecho mejor” en el debate demócrata de este jueves, pero intentó minimizar las dudas sobre su edad, al responder a un periodista: “¿Echamos un pulso?”.

La campaña de Biden, además, calificó de “golpe bajo” el ataque que dirigió al exvicepresidente durante el debate otro de los aspirantes demócratas, Julián Castro, quien le preguntó si había “olvidado lo que dijo” hacía “dos minutos”, en una aparente referencia a su edad.

Biden, de 76 años, afirmó en declaraciones a periodistas que la cuestión de su edad le parece un tema de debate legítimo, pero que demostrará a lo largo de la campaña electoral que ese factor no es un problema a la hora de lograr la candidatura demócrata y derrotar en las elecciones de 2020 al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump.

“¿Echamos un pulso?”, respondió a un periodista que le preguntó sobre el tema.

El favorito en la carrera demócrata prometió, además, que publicará los resultados de su próximo examen médico antes de que comience el proceso de primarias en febrero.

Si Biden resulta elegido, tendrá 78 años el día de su investidura en 2021, ocho más que Trump cuando llegó al poder. Pero sus principales rivales en las encuestas no se quedan atrás: el senador Bernie Sanders tendría 79, y la senadora Elizabeth Warren, 71.

Biden, cuyo carácter impulsivo le lleva de por sí a meter la pata en ocasiones, ha dado señales desde que se lanzó a la carrera demócrata de perder el hilo de sus pensamientos en ocasiones, y en este último debate volvió a dar ejemplo de ello, además de referirse en un momento a Sanders como el “presidente”.

El ataque de Castro a Biden pareció resultar contraproducente para el ex secretario de Vivienda, que recibió críticas de varios de sus rivales en la contienda, como Amy Klobuchar y Beto O’Rourke, por considerar que había ido demasiado lejos.

Sin embargo, otro de los aspirantes demócratas, el senador Cory Booker, dijo a CNN después del debate que “hay mucha gente preocupada por si Joe Biden es capaz de superar esta contienda sin torpeza”, y que las preocupaciones de Castro al respecto son “legítimas”.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar