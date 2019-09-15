Biden llama a estadounidenses a “levantarse” para recuperar liderazgo de EEUU

Por EFE domingo 15 de septiembre, 2019
Joseph Biden, exvicepresidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- El exvicepresidente estadounidense Joseph Biden instó este domingo a sus compatriotas a impedir con sus votos cuatro años más de Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca y contribuir así a que EE.UU. pueda recuperar su “alma” y su “credibilidad” y “liderazgo” en el mundo.

“Tenemos que restablecer el alma de América (EEUU)”, dijo Biden este domingo en un encuentro con la comunidad latina de Miami en la famosa Calle Ocho, el corazón de la Pequeña Habana, al que asistieron también varias figuras del Partido Demócrata de Florida.

Procedente de Birmingham (Alabama), donde habló en una iglesia baptista que en 1963 fue el blanco de un atentado con bombas por motivos raciales que mató a cuatro niñas en medio del Movimiento de Derechos Civiles, Biden, de 76 años, hizo una breve parada en un popular local de música de la Calle Ocho llamado “Ball & Chain”.

En un pequeño anfiteatro al aire libre situado en la parte trasera del local, el que fue vicepresidente durante el Gobierno de Barack Obama habló a unos 80 personas sobre lo que, según dijo, se juega Estados Unidos si Trump es reelegido en las elecciones de noviembre de 2020.

Biden subrayó que hace dos años pensó que era hora de dejar la política, pero decidió ser candidato a la nominación demócrata en esas elecciones para no permitir que siga haciendo “daño” al país un presidente que es “diferente a todos los demás” y que “deliberadamente persigue dividir” a los estadounidenses para “mantener el poder”.

Cuatro años más de Trump pueden poner al país en una situación “sin remisión”, según el precandidato demócrata con más apoyo, según las encuestas de intención de voto.

Biden hizo un canto a la unidad, a luchar contra el odio, que siempre ha estado presente y que al que “sí se le da oxígeno”, vuelve a “salir de entre las piedras”, a poner a la clase media en el lugar predominante que ha tenido en EE.UU. a lo largo de su historia y a no olvidar que este es un país de inmigrantes.

“Wall Street no construyó Estados Unidos, lo hizo gente común y corriente de clase media”, que hace “cosas extraordinarias” cuando tiene una misión, subrayó.

Sobre los éxitos económicos del Gobierno Trump dijo que “los beneficios de las grandes corporaciones han crecido exponencialmente pero no los salarios”.

Gran parte de su alocución estuvo dedicada a la política exterior de EE.UU. y a la pérdida de liderazgo a su juicio causada por Trump.

Subrayó que sus tres prioridades en política exterior si llega a la Casa Blanca serán “Rusia, China y Centroamérica”, por ese orden, y opinó que EE.UU. es la única nación que puede hacer que todo el continente americano, de Canadá hasta Tierra de Fuego, sea “próspero, democrático y pacífico”.

También opinó que hay que ayudar a mejorar las condiciones de vida de la gente en Centroamérica para que no tengan que arriesgar sus vidas para llegar a EE.UU., pero siempre con la condición de que los gobiernos de esos países combatan la corrupción.

En cualquier caso se mostró favorable a una manejo “más racional” y dijo que la llegada de migrantes hace posible que Estados Unidos pueda beneficiarse de “lo mejor” de cualquiera de las distintas culturas del mundo.

Biden llamó a los asistentes al acto a elevar su voz contra las cosas que no están bien, porque el “silencio es complicidad” y a hacer que EE.UU. lidere “el mundo de nuevo”.

“Es hora de recordar quiénes somos quienes queremos ser”, subrayó.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar