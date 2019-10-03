Biden critica “abuso de poder” y “grotesca selección de mentiras” de Trump

Por EFE jueves 3 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El exvicepresidente y aspirante a la candidatura demócrata de EE.UU., Joseph Biden, aseguró este jueves que el “continuado abuso de poder” es la “característica definitoria” de la Presidencia de Donald Trump, a la vez que criticó “su grotesca selección de mentiras” tras su petición a China para que le investigue.

“La característica definitoria de la Presidencia de Donald Trump es el continuado abuso de poder, (…) una grotesca selección de mentiras sobre la verdad y de sí mismo frente al país”, afirmó en un comunicado divulgado por Kate Bedingfield, una de sus asesoras principales de campaña.

La nota se divulgó minutos después de que el mandatario pidiee este jueves a China que investigue a la familia Biden, por sus negocios en ese país, en medio de la polémica generada por presiones similares a su homólogo de Ucrania.

“China debería comenzar una investigación sobre los Biden. Lo que sucedió en China es tan malo como lo que pasó en Ucrania”, dijo Trump a los periodistas en la Casa Blanca antes de partir hacia Florida para un acto.

A juicio la campaña de Biden, la presidencia de Trump se encuentra “en caída libre” por lo que se agarra “desesperadamente” a teorías conspiratorias rechazadas por medios de comunicación “independientes y creíbles”.

“No podría ser más transparente: Donald Trump está aterrorizado de que Joe Biden le vaya a ganar con facilidad”, agregó.

Actualmente, Biden, quien encarna el ala centrista del partido, encabeza las encuestas para hacerse con al candidatura demócrata para 2020, por delante los senadores Bernie Sanders y Elizabeth Warren, ubicados en el sector más progresista.

Estados Unidos vive un terremoto político después de que la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, la demócrata Nancy Pelosi, anunciase la semana pasada una investigación para iniciar un posible juicio político contra él a raíz de una conversación telefónica que el mandatario sostuvo el 25 de julio con el presidente ucraniano, Vladímir Zelenski.

En ella, el mandatario pidió a su homólogo ucraniano investigar a Biden y a su hijo Hunter por presunta corrupción en ese país.

Lejos de retractarse de esa idea, Trump recomendó hoy también a Zelenski que inicie las pesquisas sobre el comportamiento de los Biden.

Este miércoles, en una rueda de prensa, el mandatario acusó a los demócratas que querer llevar a cabo un “golpe” y calificó el juicio político como un “delito fraudulento” contra el pueblo estadounidense.

La llamada de julio entre Trump y Zelenski provocó que un funcionario de Inteligencia presentara en agosto una queja interna, que tras una pugna política entre el Congreso y el Gobierno se hizo pública la pasada semana.

Según esa denuncia desvelada por el Comité de Inteligencia de la Cámara Baja, el espía se quejaba “de que el presidente de Estados Unidos está utilizando el poder de su cargo para solicitar la interferencia de un país extranjero en las elecciones estadounidenses de 2020”.

