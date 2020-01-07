Biden califica a Trump de “incompetente peligroso” por la crisis con Irán

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- El exvicepresidente de EE.UU. y aspirante demócrata a las elecciones presidenciales, Joe Biden, calificó este martes al presidente Donald Trump de “incompetente peligroso” y de “líder mundial incapaz”, ante quien contrapuso su apuesta por la diplomacia para solucionar la crisis con Irán.

En una intervención en Nueva York para explicar su posición sobre la actual escalada de tensión con Teherán, Biden acusó a Trump de no tener estrategia y de dejar al país “con muy pocas opciones de avanzar” y muchas de ellas malas.

“Nadie quiere la guerra. Pero va a ser necesario trabajar duro para asegurarnos de que no terminamos allí de manera accidental”, dijo Biden.

Biden, que hasta el momento encabeza las encuestas de los candidatos demócratas a concurrir a las presidenciales, reprochó a Trump que no hubiera contado con el Congreso para lanzar el ataque que acabó con la vida del poderoso comandante iraní Qasem Soleimani y que no haya dado hasta el momento pruebas sobre los ataques inminentes que supuestamente Soelimani planeaba contra objetivos de EE.UU.

En un discurso en el que habló de la necesidad del presidente de rendir cuentas y en el que subrayó que ningún presidente puede llevar a la guerra al país sin el consentimiento del Congreso, Biden calificó la decisión del presidente de “impulsiva”.

“La decisión impulsiva de Trump ha hecho más para reforzar la posición de Irán en la región que la que cualquier conspiración de Soleimaní hubiera logrado”, dijo.

Quien fuera mano la derecha del presidente Barack Obama, pidió en su discurso a Trump que abandone su diplomacia de “tuits, amenazas y pataletas”, se acerque a los socios tradicionales y lance señales a Irán para reducir las tensiones, para evitar seguir avanzando por el mismo camino.

Entre ellas recomendó que retome el pacto nuclear alcanzado con Teherán en 2015, por el que Irán frenó el enriquecimiento de uranio, y que la Administración Trump abandonó en 2018.

