Bianca Andreescu supera a Serena Williams y gana el Abierto de EE.UU.

Por EFE sábado 7 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Bianca Andreescu, la joven canadiense que ha irrumpido con fuerza en el mundo del tenis, consiguió hacerse este sábado con su primer título de Grand Slam al vencer a Serena Williams en la final del Abierto de Estados Unidos en un encuentro que ganó en una hora y 40 minutos por 6-3 y 7-5.

Andreescu, con casi la mitad de años que Williams, consiguió descolocar a su contrincante con su templanza y su juego variado, ante el que la estadounidense reaccionó inicialmente con un torrente de errores para lucir luego su habitual potencia, que llegó demasiado tarde como para ganar el encuentro.

La adolescente, de 19 años, que se estrenaba en una final de Grand Slam, jugó con la agresividad característica de quien no tiene nada que perder, rompiendo el primer servicio de Williams al tomar la iniciativa en el ataque con dejadas.

