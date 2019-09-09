Bianca Andreescu entra al Top 5 del mundo

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Madrid.- La tenista canadiense Bianca Andreescu se ubicó en la quinta posición del ránking mundial de la WTA por primera vez en su carrera, tras consagrarse en el abierto de Estados Unidos disputado en Nueva York, ante la estadounidense Serena Williams.

Con parciales de 6-3 y 7-5 con los que venció a la menor de las Williams, la canadiense continúa con el ascenso de más de 100 lugares que inició en el mes de enero, cuando partió en la posición 107 del ránking WTA. Tras el US Open ha dado un salto desde la decimoquinta a la quinta posición, la mejor en su carrera.

Es la primera vez que Bianca Andreescu entra al Top 10 de la clasificación mundial y lo hace para ubicarse por detrás de la nueva líder, la australiana Ashleigh Barty, de la japonesa Naomi Osaka segunda, de la checa Karolina Pliskova tercera y en la cuarta posición la rumana Simona Halep.

Ashleigh Barty perdió el primer lugar del escalafón el pasado 11 de agosto ante Naomi Osaka, pero tras la eliminación de la japonesa en los octavos de final del US Open ante Belinda Bencic, la japonesa no pudo defender los puntos del torneo, por lo que la australiana vuelve a ser la número uno del mundo.

La suiza Belinda Bencic logró avanzar hasta las semifinales del abierto de Estados Unidos hasta que cayó eliminada con la futura campeona Andreescu, sin embargo su desempeño en el torneo le permiten entrar al Top 10 del ránking en la décima posición. 

