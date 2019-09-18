Beisbolista venezolano admite intento de relación sexual con menor en EEUU

Por EFE miércoles 18 de septiembre, 2019
Beisbolista venezolano Felipe Vázquez

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Pittsburgh (EE.UU.).- El beisbolista venezolano Felipe Vázquez, de los Piratas de Pittsburgh, detenido en EE.UU. por delitos sexuales contra una menor, admitió ante la Policía que trató de tener relaciones sexuales en 2017 con una niña de 13 años y le envió fotografías desnudo y vídeos de él en actos sexuales.

Vázquez, de 28 años, fue arrestado el martes y acusado de seis cargos en Pensilvania y Florida, incluidos varios delitos graves relacionados con su contacto con la menor.

Una juez le negó la libertad bajo fianza en Pensilvania, donde los cargos incluyen agresión sexual, contacto ilegal con un menor, corrupción de un menor y agresión.

La Policía informó que Vázquez conoció a la niña en un sitio público y se comunicó con ella a través de mensajes de texto y redes sociales.

Vázquez, según una denuncia publicada este miércoles por la policía estatal de Pensilvania, “afirmó inicialmente que se negó a comunicarse con ella debido a su edad”, diciendo que la víctima parecía tener 16 años o menos.

Pero Vázquez admitió ante las autoridades que intercambió fotos y vídeos de desnudos con la niña, que entonces tenía 13 años, y condujo a su casa en Scottdale, Pensilvania, aproximadamente una hora fuera de Pittsburgh.

Cuando Vázquez, que entonces tenía 26 años, llegó, la víctima entró a su automóvil y comenzaron a tocarse entre sí.

Los dos iban a tener sexo, declaró Vázquez a la Policía, pero él señaló que necesitaba irse porque tenía un partido esa noche, según la denuncia.

Vázquez admitió haber enviado más tarde mensajes de texto a la joven.

Los cargos en Pensilvania siguieron a dos cargos en Florida, donde ahora viven la víctima y su familia, por conducta sexual ilegal usando una computadora o dispositivo y entregar material obsceno a un menor.

La madre de la víctima encontró fotografías supuestamente enviadas por Vázquez en el dispositivo de su hija y llamó a la Policía, alentando la investigación.

Las Grandes Ligas pusieron a Vázquez en licencia administrativa después del arresto y está esperando más información de la Policía antes de considerar acciones disciplinarias.

Vázquez tiene contrato con los Piratas hasta la temporada del 2021.

El lanzador zurdo en la presente temporada recibe un salario de 2,5 millones de dólares y tiene marca de ganadora de 5-1, 28 salvamentos y 1.65 de promedio de efectividad.

Los Piratas le deben 5,25 millones de dólares para la temporada 2020 y 7,25 millones para la del 2021. El equipo de Pittsburgh también tiene las opciones de 10 millones de dólares en las temporadas 2022 y 2023.

De rechazarlas le costaría pagar un millón de dólares por la primera y medio millón por la segunda.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar