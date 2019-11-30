Banco Central Europeo recomienda políticas que impulsen crecimiento de Latinoamérica

Por EFE viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019
Luis de Guindos, vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE)

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Cartagena (Colombia).- El vicepresidente del Banco Central Europeo (BCE), Luis de Guindos, recomendó este viernes a los Gobiernos de América Latina aplicar políticas económicas que incrementen la productividad y favorezcan la “integración regional” para impulsar el crecimiento.

De Guindos, que participó en la reunión del Octavo Diálogo Político de Alto Nivel del Eurosistema y los Bancos Centrales de América Latina que culminó hoy en Cartagena de Indias, calificó de “preocupante” que las tasas de crecimiento de Latinoamérica en los últimos años “no han sido excesivamente elevadas”.

El vicepresidente del BCE aseguró que “Europa va a estar siempre del lado del conjunto de las naciones latinoamericanas apoyándoles y favoreciendo el proceso de integración”.

Sobre la convulsión social que viven actualmente algunos países de la región dijo que “todos somos consientes de que existe y han existido una serie de movimientos sociales importantes en Latinoamérica, y creo que es fundamental darle respuesta, pero la respuesta adecuada”.

Explicó que la idea es que esta “respuesta adecuada acabe redundando en una mejora del bienestar de la sociedad latinoamericana”.

No obstante De Guindos se mostró cauto y afirmó que “sería incorrecto entrar en cualquier tipo de análisis, en cualquier valoración de las políticas, de las respuestas que se tienen que dar”.

América Latina vive días de descontento que tiene su principal foco de tensión en Chile, precedido en octubre por una serie de protestas violentas en Ecuador, Honduras y Haití, y que ha influido en las recientes elecciones de Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay y Colombia.

De Guindos reiteró que “lo que nosotros deseamos es que los pueblos de Latinoamérica tengan una situación de bienestar cada vez mayor aplicando las políticas económicas correctas”.

A la reunión también asistieron el gerente del Banco de la República (Banrep) de Colombia, Juan José Echavarría y el gobernador del Banco Central de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos.

El Octavo Diálogo Político de Alto Nivel del Eurosistema y los Bancos Centrales de América Latina tuvo lugar en Cartagena de Indias y fue organizada conjuntamente por el Banco Central Europeo, el Banco de España y el Banco de la República (Emisor de Colombia), que fue anfitrión.

El pasado 11 de noviembre la Comisión Económica para América Latina y el Caribe (Cepal) rebajó hasta el 0,1 % la proyección de crecimiento de la región para 2019 y estimó en un 1,4 % las cifras para 2020.

El organismo internacional consideró que con estas previsiones se cumplirían siete años en los que América Latina y el Caribe permanecería estancada en una llanura de bajo crecimiento, lo que provocó “un deterioro de los niveles de ingreso per cápita promedio”.

