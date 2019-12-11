Baltasar Garzón califica de “crítica” la situación de Julian Assange

Por EFE miércoles 11 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, MOSCÚ.- La situación del fundador del portal WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, detenido en el Reino Unido y pendiente de una posible extradición a EE.UU. es crítica, según declaró al periódico ruso Rossiiskaya Gazeta el exjuez español y jefe del equipo legal internacional del activista, Baltasar Garzón.

“La situación del señor Assange es crítica. Consideramos que su extradición a EE.UU. carece de fundamentos y es ilegal. Assange se encuentra recluido en la cárcel de Londres en condiciones que contradicen los derechos humanos esenciales”, expresó Garzón, citado por el medio ruso.

El exjuez español explicó que Assange se encuentra totalmente aislado del mundo exterior durante 23 horas al día.

“Le permiten un paseo durante una hora al día, pero le está prohibido cualquier contacto con los demás. Su estado psicológico y físico es grave”, añadió.

Assange está detenido en la prisión de alta seguridad de Belmarsh, sur de Londres, a la espera del comienzo, el próximo febrero, de su juicio de extradición a Estados Unidos, que le requiere por la filtración de miles de documentos confidenciales.

Garzón señaló que si se toma la decisión de extraditar a Assange a EE.UU., su equipo recurrirá la sentencia ante la Corte Suprema del Reino Unido.

“Durante el proceso llamaremos la atención sobre el grave estado de salud de Assange”, señaló.

El periodista, que siempre se declaró inocente, estuvo refugiado en la Embajada de Ecuador en Londres desde 2012 hasta el pasado abril, cuando fue detenido por la Policía británica una vez que el Gobierno de Quito le retiró el estatuto de refugiado.

El fundador de WikiLeaks fue condenado en mayo pasado por un tribunal británico a cincuenta semanas de cárcel por violar las condiciones de libertad condicional en 2012.

Assange se había refugiado en la legación diplomática ecuatoriana para evitar ser extraditado a Suecia, que le requería por delitos sexuales, pero la fiscalía de ese país decidió recientemente cerrar la investigación preliminar, por lo que le queda solo el proceso estadounidense.

El pasado junio, el exministro de Interior y actual titular de Economía británico, Sajid Javid, firmó una orden para permitir que Assange sea entregado a Washington, que le reclama por cargos como espionaje y publicación de documentos clasificados que pueden suponer una condena de hasta 175 años de prisión.

