Ballenas jorobadas recurren al ataque subrepticio para devorar peces pequeños

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Las ballenas jorobadas o yubartas se mueven lentamente, pero recurren al engaño y a los ataques subrepticios para devorar los veloces y escurridizos peces pequeños que componen su dieta principal, según un artículo que publica este lunes Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Las yubartas, o Megaptera novaeangliae, que comparten la familia de rorcuales con las ballenas azules y las minke, emplean para alimentarse de una táctica única: primero hacen un “rodeo” de peces menores moviéndose en círculos y luego arremeten con su boca abierta hacia el cardumen. “Las ballenas que se alimentan de esa forma necesitan concentraciones densas de su presa y sin embargo los cardúmenes podrían dispersarse fácilmente haciendo ineficaz la arremetida si pudieram percibir la amenaza”, dijo David Cade, autor principal del estudio y biólogo de la Universidad de Stanford (EE.UU.). Para su experimento, los investigadores midieron en laboratorio la reacción de huida de las anchoas a una ballena virtual consistente en un punto que se agrandaba, representando la boca abierta de una ballena a la carga. Luego usaron los resultados de estos experimentos para pronosticar cuántos peces se escaparían de una ballena sobre la base de sus tiempos de reacción. Las pruebas permitieron descubrir que el punto en que un pez responde a un predador que se le viene encima ocurre casi simultáneamente con el instante en el que la ballena abre su boca. Los científicos determinaron que las ballenas superan sus deficiencias en cuanto a velocidad y capacidad de maniobra esperando a abrir su boca hasta que están muy cerca de los peces. Este comportamiento no se observó cuando las ballenas devoran krill, que son animales con respuesta mucho más lenta. “Esto tiene sentido si pensamos que los peces han estado evolucionando por al menos 100 millones de años para evitar que se los coman los predadores más pequeños, pero la táctica de comer en arremetida con la boca abierta es relativamente nueva, hablando en términos de evolución”, dijo Cade. Con ese método de alimentarse las yubartas y sus parientes ingieren un volumen de agua que puede ser mayor que sus propios cuerpos, gracias a cavidades que se expanden en la boca, y luego expulsan el exceso de agua antes de tragarse los peces.