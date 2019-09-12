Bahamas reduce a 1.300 los desaparecidos por el huracán Dorian

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan, PR.- El portavoz de la Agencia Nacional de Manejo de Emergencias de Bahamas (NEMA, en inglés), Carl Smith, informó este jueves que el Gobierno local redujo de 2.500 a 1.300 el total de personas desaparecidas por el paso del huracán Dorian.

La reducción, según explicó Smith en una rueda de prensa, se debió a la verificación de la lista oficial de desaparecidos del Gobierno con la cantidad de refugiados.

Smith, a su vez, aseguró que el proceso de registro de los desaparecidos continúa y que el Departamento de Servicios Sociales de Bahamas trabaja junto a la Policía local en asistirla en identificar a las personas desaparecidas.

Ante ello, Smith dijo que una vez el Gobierno revise su información de los supervivientes hará todo lo posible para que estos se reúnan con sus familiares.

NEMA, por su parte, les pidió a las personas que se refugiaron en las Islas Ábaco y Gran Bahama que se registren con el Departamento de Servicios Sociales, a cargo del registro de personas desaparecidas, para así saber si sus listas pueden ser clasificadas con exactitud.

De acuerdo con las autoridades, muchos ciudadanos del archipiélago atlántico se marcharon de las áreas más devastadas por el huracán en aviones privados o embarcaciones.

Pero no se lo notificaron al Gobierno, causando un revuelo entre los familiares de estos, pues no sabían si estaban refugiados o habían muerto.

El Gobierno de Bahamas informó además que más de 3.000 ciudadanos se marcharon a Estados Unidos.

El ciclón causó la muerte de al menos 50 personas, según datos oficiales.

En una conferencia de prensa el miércoles, Smith aseguró que el número de fallecidos será superior.

Por otro lado, el Gobierno de Bahamas rechazó el miércoles las “informaciones falsas” publicadas en redes sociales y medios locales que apuntan a que el huracán Dorian causó miles de muertos en el archipiélago.

El titular de Seguridad Nacional de Bahamas, Marvin Dames, manifestó a periodistas el miércoles sentirse preocupado por las informaciones de que la cifra de muertos ronda los 3.000, la mayoría en Islas Ábaco y Gran Bahama, así como algunos cayos, los lugares más afectados por el ciclón.

Dorian azotó con vientos de categoría 5, la máxima, algunas islas de las Bahamas y recorrió después en paralelo al litoral toda la costa de EE.UU., desde el centro de Florida hacia el norte, e incluso llegó a las costas de Canadá.

