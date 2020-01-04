Bahamas prepara proyecto para enmendar leyes migratorias en medio de críticas

Por EFE sábado 4 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- El Gobierno de Bahamas presentará una medida para enmendar las leyes migratorias, cuya propuesta fue criticada este sábado por organizaciones de derechos humanos pues consideran que puede dificultar a los inmigrantes haitianos conseguir la ciudadanía.

Según explicó el viernes el fiscal general de Bahamas, Carl Bethel, el proyecto de Nacionalidad, Inmigración y Asilo, que aborda el prolongado problema de apátrida y los derechos a pasar la ciudadanía a los hijos, se debatirá en el Parlamento en las próximas semanas.

La medida, que propone reemplazar la Ley de Nacionalidad e Inmigración de Bahamas, se presentó el 21 de febrero de 2018.

Bethel explicó que ha recibido diversas opiniones que posteriormente considerarán y analizarán “desde un punto de vista cualitativo y consistente”.

La medida legislativa le otorgará el “derecho a la residencia” o derecho a vivir en las Bahamas a cualquier persona que haya nacido en el archipiélago atlántico de padres extranjeros antes de que haya cumplido sus 18 años.

El proyecto de ley propone además el derecho a residir en las Bahamas a cualquier persona menor de edad nacida fuera del país de padre o madre bahameño.

De acuerdo con la medida, estos menores tendrán la oportunidad de solicitar un permiso de residencia, que será aprobado por el director de inmigración y en el que se asegure que el solicitante es custodiado y protegido por un pariente o tutor residente en las Bahamas.

Ante la propuesta legislativa, diversas organizaciones de derechos humanos reiteraron este sábado que dicha medida va dirigida a que más personas, específicamente a haitianos, que llegan a Bahamas de manera ilegal, se les dificulte más la oportunidad de conseguir su ciudadanía.

Bethel dijo además que el proyecto legislativo se debe revisar cuidadosamente “para que no se exponga lo evidente, sino que promulgue leyes y hayan cláusulas en áreas donde la Constitución es silenciosa o no contenga estipulaciones”.

Bethel agregó que varios juristas presentaron varias dudas y preguntas al proyecto, por lo que analizarán y considerarán si la medida replantea lo que existe en la Constitución o no.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar