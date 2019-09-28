Bahamas estima en 90 millones de dólares daños a centros de salud por huracán

Por EFE sábado 28 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- El ministro de Salud de Bahamas, Duane Sands, señaló que el Gobierno se enfrenta a un gran desafío ante los 90 millones de dólares en daños sufridos por las infraestructuras de salud pública a causa del paso huracán Dorian.

Sands, en conferencia de prensa este sábado, dijo que el Gobierno tiene tiempo limitado para decidir cómo va a reconstruir las instalaciones de salud pública que permitan el regreso a las Ábaco y Gran Bahama de la población.

Agregó que el principal reto pasa por determinar qué decisión tomar par el Rand Memorial Hospital de Freeport, en la capital de Gran Bahama.

Destacó que son necesarios 19 millones de dólares para reparar las instalaciones del hospital, pero que otra alternativa pasa por asignar entre 30 y 40 millones de dólares para la construcción de un nuevo centro, lo que no sería una tarea fácil dadas las restricciones financieras del Gobierno.

En cuanto a las Ábaco, detalló que la mayoría de las estructuras sanitarias están destruidas, además de los daños sufridos por vehículos y ambulancias.

Sostuvo que la necesidad de repoblar las Ábaco y el este de Gran Bahama podría dictar la reconstrucción de las instalaciones de salud devastadas por Dorian.

Sands indicó que en el pequeño hospital de las Ábaco probablemente será necesario invertir entre 1 y 2 millones de dólares en reparaciones.

“Necesitamos reconstruir nuestro sistema nacional de salud. Este es un golpe severo en varios frentes”, indicó.

Sands dijo que el Gobierno “no era reacio” a emplear estructuras modulares prefabricadas como instalaciones de atención médica a corto y mediano plazo.

“Estamos activamente involucrados en tomar una decisión sobre muchas de estas instalaciones”, subrayó.

“Los desafíos para la salud deben verse en el contexto de la reconstrucción de las infraestructuras educativa, la electrificación, el restablecimiento del agua potable y la restauración de las telecomunicaciones”, subrayó.

“La gente no va a vivir en un refugio para siempre”, explicó, tras asegura que cuanto más tiempo tome limpiar y reparar estas comunidades es menos probable que las personas regresen.

El Gobierno de Bahamas elevó el viernes a 56 los muertos por el paso del huracán Dorian, 47 de ellos en las islas Ábaco y el resto en Gran Bahama, según informó la Agencia Nacional de Manejo de Emergencias de Bahamas (NEMA, en inglés).

El huracán Dorian provocó a su paso por Bahamas daños por valor de 7.000 millones de dólares y unas 1.300 personas están dadas por desaparecidas, según cifras preliminares de las autoridades del archipiélago atlántico.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar