Por EFE sábado 26 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SAN JUAN.- El archipiélago atlántico de Bahamas contará con una planta de procesamiento de residuos marinos en la isla de Gran Bahama gracias a la inversión de 12 millones de dólares por parte del Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID).


Las autoridades locales informaron este sábado a través de un comunicado de la firma del acuerdo que supondrá que la planta de procesamiento se localice en Freeport, en Gran Bahama, y utilizará tecnologías innovadoras para procesar residuos líquidos contaminantes de barcos comerciales y cruceros.

Clean Marine Group es la firma responsable del desarrollo del proyecto en Bahamas.

La compañía utiliza una tecnología patentada para procesar los desechos líquidos de los buques marinos que tiene como objetivo reducir la contaminación marina.

El director de Operaciones de Clean Marine Group, Niels Jensen, dijo que se debe asumir la responsabilidad de proteger los océanos, sus arrecifes y pesquerías, además de ayudar a mantener los medios de vida de muchos bahameños, a lo que contribuirá este proyecto.

Dijo que la construcción de la planta está en línea con el cumplimiento del Convenio internacional para la prevención de la contaminación por los buques (MARPOL, en inglés).

El ministro de Estado de Gran Bahama, Kwasi Thompson, dijo en la firma del proyecto que dado el tamaño de la industria naviera que pasa por esa isla tiene sentido para la expansión de las instalaciones de Clean Marine Group se ubiquen en Freeport.

“Francamente, Freeport es el lugar ideal para una empresa como Clean Marine Group, que combina el uso de la última tecnología para la industria marítima”, dijo Thompson.

El funcionario recordó que Gran Bahama alberga la cuarta terminal petrolera de transbordo más grande del mundo, Stat Oil, además de que el archipiélago atlántico es el principal destino del mundo para cruceros.

“Estas son todas las razones por las cuales Freeport es ideal para el uso de esta tecnología y el potencial de crecimiento y expansión en la isla”, subrayó.

Thompson resaltó el proyecto también creará decenas de puestos de trabajo durante la fase de construcción, que se espera prolongue por un periodo de entre 12 y 18 meses.

