Bahamas contará con un ministerio encargado de la reconstrucción para Dorian

Por EFE domingo 22 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan, PR.- El primer ministro de Bahamas, Hubert Minnis, anunció este domingo el establecimiento de un nuevo ministerio que tendrá como objetivo único coordinar la recuperación de las Ábaco y Gran Bahama tras la devastación provocada por el paso del huracán Dorian por el noroeste del archipiélago atlántico.

Minnis informó a través de las redes sociales de que el nuevo Ministerio de Preparación de Desastres, Gestión y Reconstrucción estará encabezado por Iram Lewis, miembro del Parlamento nacional en representación de Gran Bahama.

Las responsabilidades atribuidas al nuevo ministerio incluyen las relaciones con la Agencia Nacional de Manejo de Emergencias (NEMA, por sus siglas en inglés) de Bahamas, los comités consultivos y los administradores de desastres.

El nuevo ministerio también será responsable de coordinar tosas las tareas de recuperación.

Minnis destacó la urgencia de que el nuevo Ministerio promueva la recuperación de las comunidades de Gran Bahama, Abaco y los cayos circundantes a sus antiguos niveles de vitalidad social y económica.

Gran Bahama y la Ábaco fueron designadas zonas especiales de recuperación económica para un período inicial de tres años con el objetivo de facilitar la reconstrucción de las zonas afectadas.

“Esta designación permitirá a las comunidades afectadas por el huracán Dorian beneficiarse de una amplia gama de incentivos fiscales”, dijo el primer ministro.

Como zonas especiales de recuperación económica, las medidas específicas de que se beneficiarán incluyen la exención de impuestos para la adquisición de ciertos materiales, eliminación de tasas de licencia de establecimiento de nuevos negocios, del impuesto sobre bienes raíces, la concesión de préstamos millonarios y un programa de financiación específico.

Minnis subrayó la necesidad de eliminar los obstáculos burocráticos que pueden obstaculizar los esfuerzos de recuperación y reconstrucción sobre el terreno.

El comisionado de la Policía de Bahamas, Anthony Ferguson, informó este fin de semana de que la cifra de muertos tras el paso del huracán Dorian se elevó a 53, luego de que se recuperara otro cuerpo del área de las islas Ábaco afectada por el ciclón.

El funcionario indicó que se continúa trabajando en la recuperación de cadáveres y que se trata de una cifra provisional, ya que como el Ejecutivo adelantó el número de muertos probablemente aumentará una vez que hay cerca de 1.300 desaparecidos.

Familiares de los sobrevivientes a Dorian expresaron temor de que los cuerpos de sus seres queridos nunca se recuperen dada la gran cantidad de escombros y corrimientos de tierras registrados tanto en las Ábaco como en Gran Bahama, las áreas principalmente afectadas en Bahamas por el paso del huracán Dorian.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar