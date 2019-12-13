Bad Bunny volverá a entregar regalos a miles de niños esta Navidad

Por EFE viernes 13 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- La Fundación Good Bunny del cantante Bad Bunny, en colaboración con el programa Toys for Tots de la Marina de Estados Unidos, anunciaron la segunda entrega masiva de regalos de navidad para alrededor de 20.000 niños con escasos recursos económicos en el Centro de Convenciones en San Juan.

La actividad se llevará a cabo el próximo 22 de diciembre y recibirán los regalos los primeros 20.000 niños, preferiblemente mayores de 8 años, que acudan al lugar de la capital puertorriqueña, según un comunicado difundido este viernes.

Este es el segundo año consecutivo que se llevará a cabo dicha acción, aunque en 2018 fue el Coliseo Roberto Clemente de San Juan el lugar de entrega.

El programa de la marina estadounidense que colabora con la fundación trasladará a cerca mil menores al coliseo.

La Fundación Good Bunny, creada por Bad Bunny, es una entidad sin fines de lucro que busca integrar y empoderar a los jóvenes a través de la música y las artes.

Además de contribuir a la formación de valores y desarrollo personal de estos jóvenes, la organización busca elevar el nivel músico-cultural en la isla.

Por otro lado, el cantante puertorriqueño ha vendido ya un total de 45.000 entradas en menos de cinco días correspondientes al primero de sus dos conciertos en San Juan el 15 y 16 de mayo en el estadio Hiram Bithorn.

El concierto llevará por nombre “Bad Bunny, La nueva leyenda”, que sus promotores quiere que se conviertan en una referencia histórica en la carrera del artista.

La actuación contará con una producción futurística en un formato de 360 grados por primera vez en la historia del Estadio de San Juan.

La producción de los conciertos no forman parte de una gira, sino que la idea del artista es que se trate de dos eventos irrepetibles destinados al público puertorriqueño que sean recordados por muchos años.

Bad Bunny, con sus dos presentaciones, sigue la estela de otros artistas que ya no se conforman con un solo concierto y que actúan en 3, 4 o, incluso, 10 veces de forma seguida.

Buenos ejemplos de ello son Daddy Yankee con un total de diez actuaciones que marcarán el inicio de su gira o Ricky Martin, que no cantaba en la isla desde 2016 y que lo hará tres veces en febrero.

El Estadio Hiram Bithorn ha servido como un lugar de encuentro para pasadas leyendas, como Héctor Lavoe y Roberto Clemente, entre otros.

