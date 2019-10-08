Avión de la Fuerza Aérea mexicana llevará a México las cenizas de José José

Por EFE martes 8 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México/Miami.- Las cenizas del fallecido cantante mexicano José José, que finalmente será cremado este martes en Miami, serán llevadas a México el miércoles en un avión militar de ese país para que los mexicanos puedan rendir homenaje al intérprete de éxitos como “El triste” o “Gavilán o paloma”.

Fuentes del Consulado General de México en Miami, en cuya área metropolitana falleció el cantante el 28 de septiembre pasado a consecuencia de un cáncer de páncreas, confirmaron a Efe que la cremación tendrá lugar este martes, sin dar más detalles.

En el avión militar que llevará los restos del cantante a su patria viajarán sus hijos Marysol y José Joel Sosa Noreña.

Las fuentes consulares no confirmaron ni negaron que si también estarán a bordo del avión militar la viuda del cantante, la cubana Sara Salazar, y su hija menor, Sarita Sosa Salazar, radicada en Florida y quien cuidó de su padre en el ultimo año y medio.

El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, detalló, por su parte, que para el traslado será usado un avión de la Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (Sedena).

“Los familiares solicitaron a la secretaria de la Defensa que en un avión de la fuerza aérea se trasladara el cuerpo de José José. Me informaron de esta solicitud y yo lo autoricé”, aseguró el mandatario en su rueda de prensa matutina desde Palacio Nacional, en México.

Para López Obrador, el uso del avión se justifica al ser José José “un personaje de todos los mexicanos”.

“Ya pertenece a muchos mexicanos, ahora sí que es de dominio público”, apuntó al agregar que “de ahí el porqué se autoriza el traslado en un avión” de las Fuerzas Armadas.

De esta manera trató de evitar cualquier polémica, dado que con otros cantantes, como Juan Gabriel, no se realizó dicho traslado.

López Obrador dijo que el traslado del mítico intérprete, fallecido a los 71 años, se realizará cuando sus familiares “se pongan de acuerdo”.

Las desavenencias entre ambas ramas familiares han marcado el duelo por la muerte de José José, una de las grandes estrellas de la canción romántica en español.

Con ayuda del Consulado General de México, los ánimos entre los Sosa Noreña y la viuda y la hija menor del cantante se calmaron, pero este lunes estallaron rumores de que los hijos mayores del cantante iban a pedir a la Justicia que demorara la cremación.

Según las leyes de Florida, es solo la viuda o el viudo de la persona fallecida los que pueden decidir sobre sus restos mortales.

José José fue embalsamado en una funeraria de Miami para un funeral privado y un homenaje público, ambos de cuerpo presente, celebrados en Miami.

El Gobierno de México anunció el lunes que José José recibirá un homenaje en el Palacio de Bellas Artes de México el próximo miércoles.

“Se tiene previsto que las cenizas sean trasladadas a México el próximo miércoles 9 de octubre por la mañana”, señaló la Secretaría de Cultura, confirmando el homenaje en el máximo recinto cultural del país al intérprete de “Lo pasado, pasado”.

En el programa artístico del homenaje participarán integrantes de la Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional, del Estudio de Ópera de Bellas Artes, además del Cuarteto Saloma.

El homenaje al fallecido cantante será preparado por la Secretaría de Cultura a través del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura (INBAL) y se contará con el respaldo del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México.

Anuncios