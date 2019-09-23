Autoridades de Puerto Rico se alistan por tormenta Karen como si fuera huracán

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SAN JUAN.- Las autoridades de emergencia de Puerto Rico advirtieron este lunes que se están preparando para la llegada de la tormenta tropical Karen como si fuera un huracán, a la vez que destacaron el papel importante para prevenir daños de los alcaldes de la isla.

La tormenta tropical Karen avanza por el Caribe rumbo a Puerto Rico, donde se espera que impacte el martes con sus vientos máximos sostenidos de 40 millas por hora (65 km/h), informó este lunes el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC).

Sin embargo, las autoridades han expresado su preocupación sobre la lluvia que dejará, que, de acuerdo, al director del Servicio Nacional de Meteorología de la isla, Roberto García, podría llegar a las seis pulgadas (unos 18 centímetros) en algún punto especificó del este de la isla, por donde se prevé el paso del fenómeno meteorológico.

Puerto Rico se encuentra bajo alerta de paso de tormenta tropical, al igual que las Islas Vírgenes, tanto las estadounidenses como las británicas.

García y el comisionado del Negociado para el Manejo de Emergencias y Administración de Desastres (NMEAD) del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de la isla, Carlos Acevedo, ofrecieron detalles sobre la preparación ante el paso de Karen e indicaron que se preparan para el peor escenario, para así tener una respuesta mejor.

Además, exhortó a la ciudadanía a repasar su Plan de Emergencia Familiar.

“Debemos recordar que nos encontramos en el periodo más activo de la temporada de huracanes y no debemos bajar la guardia ante la posibilidad de que eventos atmosféricos afecten nuestra zona. Cada persona debe tener un Plan de Emergencia Familiar que contenga la información necesaria para que, junto a su familia, pueda enfrentar adecuadamente una emergencia o desastre”, dijo.

“Es importante recordar que la temporada de huracanes se extiende de junio a noviembre, pero un terremoto podría afectarnos en cualquier momento, por lo que la preparación no debe limitarse a cierto periodo del año”, recordó.

“Nuestras diez zonas operacionales se mantienen trabajando, al igual que las agencias de respuesta como ha sido solicitado por la gobernadora, Wanda Vázquez. A la ciudadanía le solicitamos mantener la calma y sobre todo, mantenerse informados siguiendo las fuentes oficiales”, explicó Acevedo.

Además, recalcó que tanto la gobernadora de la isla, como los alcaldes y las autoridades de emergencia están en constante comunicación por el paso del fenómeno atmosférico que puede dejar abundantes lluvias.

Vázquez tiene previsto celebrar una reunión con varios responsables de agencias a lo largo de la mañana.

Acevedo insistió en que aquellas personas que estén en zonas inundables deben desalojar y acudir a un refugio o a casa de familiares, y, ante todo, seguir las guías de sus alcaldes y autoridades locales.

Además, subrayó que se han repasado los sistemas de comunicación con los alcaldes y que éstos no han hecho ninguna petición extraordinaria a la NMEAD, aunque alguno si ha solicitado maquinaria para despejar varias quebradas o desembocaduras

El responsable de la NMEAD también advirtió a los alcaldes, quienes, dijo, están en la primera línea de ayuda, deben visitar las zonas más vulnerables de sus municipios.

“Hay que moverse en momentos de tranquilidad, antes, y no durante la emergencia”, dijo Acevedo.

La isla, dijo, tiene 360 refugios certificados y 59 municipios tienen refugios con generador eléctrico o placas solares.

Por último, advirtió que se seguirán tomando nuevas decisiones después del boletín de las 11.00 (15:00 GMT) de la mañana del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (CNH) en Miami.

