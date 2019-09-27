Autoridades de EE.UU. arrestan a 139 migrantes durante operativos en Florida

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- Agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) de EE.UU. detuvieron a 139 migrantes indocumentados en Florida durante diferentes operativos desarrollados entre los días 21 y 25 de septiembre, informó este jueves la agencia federal.

Del total de detenidos, 75 poseían antecedentes criminales por delitos como narcotráfico, de índole sexual y robo, entre otros, y fueron aprehendidos con apoyo de agentes del Departamento de Investigaciones de Seguridad Nacional (HSI), del FBI y agencias locales.

Las mayores detenciones se realizaron en los condados sureños de Broward (47), donde se asienta Fort Lauderdale, y Miami-Dade (31), así como el Condado de Orange (17), que acoge la ciudad de Orlando.

Los detenidos incluyen ciudadanos de 20 nacionalidades: Brasil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominica, Ecuador, Egipto, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haití, Honduras, India, Jamaica, México, Nicaragua, Polonia, Trinidad y Tobago, Turcos y Caicos, Ucrania y Venezuela.

Muchos de los arrestados contaban con una orden de detención emitida por las autoridades migratorias y esta agencia federal, que en un comunicado señaló que cuando las agencias locales no cumplen con estas órdenes “socavan la capacidad de ICE para proteger la seguridad pública y llevar a cabo su misión”.

ICE destacó que el operativo de cinco días se enfocó en extranjeros criminales prófugos y “en jurisdicciones no cooperantes, inmigrantes que habían reingresado al país de manera ilegal, fugitivos de las agencias de inmigración y personas que al momento del operativo se hallaban en incumplimiento de las leyes migratorias.

La agencia federal no realiza redadas que “detengan a los extranjeros de manera indiscriminada”, según señaló en el comunicado.

El anuncio de la oficina en Florida de ICE se difunde luego de que hoy se dieran a conocer que también entre el 21 y 25 de septiembre en Nueva York y Nueva Jersey fueron arrestados 136 indocumentados, mientras que en el área metropolitana de Los Ángeles (California) 155 inmigrantes fueron arrestados.

