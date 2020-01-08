Australia sacrificará a miles de camellos salvajes que compiten por el agua

Por EFE miércoles 8 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sídney (Australia).- Las autoridades australianas comienzan a sacrificar este miércoles hasta unos 10.000 camellos salvajes, cuya población se ha desbordado y que, en sus ansias por aplacar la sed, están poniendo en peligro a las comunidades del desierto durante una de las peores sequías que vive el país.

Los pueblos aborígenes de la reserva de Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) “se ven incapaces de gestionar la magnitud del número de camellos que se congregan (alrededor de las fuentes de agua) en condiciones de sequía”, informa un comunicado del Ministerio del Ambiente y del Agua del estado de Australia del Sur.

Según un comunicado del Comité Ejecutivo de APY, equipos de francotiradores profesionales dispararán desde helicópteros contra los camellos salvajes, en una operación que está previsto que se prolongue durante al menos cinco días.

Unos 10.000 camellos en estado salvaje acuden a las fuentes de agua de las que disponen las poblaciones aborígenes de la zona, por lo que dañan sus infraestructuras y ponen en peligro a las familias y comunidades, además de competir con el ganado.

Muchos de estos camellos mueren de sed o al aglomerarse y pelear entre ellos por el acceso al agua y, según el comunicado del Ministerio, “en algunos casos, los cadáveres de los animales han contaminado importantes fuentes de agua y zonas culturales”, que son de vital importancia para los aborígenes, cuya forma de vida y espiritualidad están muy vinculadas a sus lugares sagrados.

El gerente de Tierras de los APY, Richard King, dijo a la cadena ABC que se aprovechará el momento en que los camellos se acerquen al agua para matarlos.

“Eso nos brinda una oportunidad para cazarlos cuando están todos juntos, porque normalmente se desplazan por el desierto en manadas más pequeñas. Así que el momento en el que están todos juntos es un bueno para sacrificarlos y extraer algunos de los animales que están destruyendo parte de nuestra vegetación nativa”, precisó.

Según el portal camelscan, en Australia hay hasta 1,2 millones de camellos salvajes, cuya población se duplica cada 9 años, habitan una extensión de 3,3 millones de kilómetros cuadrados y provocan unos daños económicos anuales de unos 10 millones de dólares australianos (6,1 millones de euros o 6,8 millones de dólares).

No es la primera vez que se sacrifican miles de animales salvajes como camellos o caballos que no son endémicos de Australia y que muchas veces suponen un peligro para el ecosistema y las especies autóctonas, que por lo general son de tamaño reducido e incluyen muy pocos animales carnívoros. 

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar