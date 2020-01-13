Australia lanza desde helicópteros comida a animales afectados por incendios

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

SÍDNEY (AUSTRALIA).- Australia está lanzando desde helicópteros miles de kilos de tubérculos para animales hambrientos como consecuencia de la destrucción de su hábitat por los incendios que están arrasando el país desde el pasado septiembre.

“La provisión de comida suplementaria es una de las estrategias clave que estamos empleando para promover la supervivencia y recuperación de especies en peligro de extinción como el ualabí de cola de cepillo de las rocas”, señaló Matt Kean, secretario de Medio Ambiente del Estado de Nueva Gales del Sur en un comunicado.

En la última semana, el gobierno de Nueva Gales del Sur ha desplegado helicópteros para lanzar más de dos toneladas de zanahorias y boniatos en diferentes puntos donde habita el ualabí, un marsupial endémico del sureste de Australia.

“Las valoraciones iniciales de los incendios indican que el hábitat de varias poblaciones importantes de ualabíes fue arrasado por los recientes incendios forestales. Los ualabíes suelen sobrevivir a los fuegos, pero se quedan abandonados y con poco alimento natural ya que el fuego destruye la vegetación en su rocoso hábitat”, explicaba Kean.

Además, el Gobierno de Nueva Gales del Sur está instalando cámaras para observar el consumo de la comida por parte de los animales.

Desde que comenzaron el pasado mes de septiembre, los incendios en Australia han arrasado una superficie de más de 8 millones de hectáreas, equivalente a la de Irlanda, han dejado 26 muertos y se calcula que hasta mil millones de animales salvajes han muerto como consecuencia de ellos.

