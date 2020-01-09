Australia extiende el estado de desastre en las zonas afectadas por incendios

Por EFE jueves 9 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SIDNEY (Australia).- El estado de Victoria, en el sureste de Australia, extendió hoy el estado de desastre declarado a causa de los incendios forestales y llamó a la población a evacuar las zonas de peligro antes de que la situación se complique de nuevo en los próximos días.

La medida, que da más poderes a las autoridades para tomar posesión de propiedades privadas y ordenar evacuaciones, fue adoptada ante la previsión de un aumento de las temperaturas hasta los 40 grados y fuertes vientos que podría agravar la veintena de focos activos en este estado.

“Es difícil predecir lo complicado que serán los próximos días, pero con tantos incendios en el terreno, con un frente de fuego tan extenso, calor y fuertes vientos, hay muchas razones para pensar que tendremos más fuego hoy, mañana y potencialmente el fin de semana”, dijo a la prensa el jefe de gobierno de Victoria, Daniel Andrews.

Las autoridades urgieron a la población a salir de las zonas en las que se extendió el estado de desastre, que incluyen la zona alpina y el municipio de East Gippsland, en el sureste de Victoria, donde los fuegos han causado tres muertos y calcinado 244 casas desde Año Nuevo.

Otras zonas del país también se preparan ante la previsión de que los incendios se agraven en las próximas horas.

En Kangaroo Island, la tercera isla más grande de Australia, las autoridades recomendaron a los residentes de la localidad de Vivonne Bay refugiarse en campamentos asignados para protegerse del fuego que ha causado dos muertos y quemado 160.000 hectáreas.

En el estado de Nueva Gales del Sur, el más afectado por las llamas, unos 2.500 bomberos trabajan para contener unos 122 incendios, la mitad de ellos fuera de control.

El gobierno estatal anunció 1.000 millones de dólares australianos (687 millones de dólares estadounidenses o 619 millones de euros) para la reconstrucción de las comunidades afectadas, que se añaden a los 2.000 millones de dólares australianos (1.375 millones de dólares estadounidenses o 1.236 millones de euros) que anunció esta semana el gobierno federal.

Los incendios han causado 26 muertos desde septiembre, veinte de ellos en Nueva Gales del Sur, donde también hay 1.870 de las más de 2.000 casas que se han quemado en todo el país.

La temporada de incendios comenzó en primavera, antes de los previsto, en un año que fue catalogado como el más caluroso y seco en Australia, según un informe de la Oficina de Meteorología del país.

“Desafortunadamente la previsión no indica una vuelta generalizada de condiciones más húmedas que la media en las partes afectadas por la sequía y los incendios del este de Australia“, alertó Karl Braganza, jefe de la oficina de vigilancia climática del organismo.

