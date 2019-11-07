Aumentan los asesinatos y otros delitos violentos en Nueva York

Por EFE miércoles 6 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- Los asesinatos aumentaron durante el mes de octubre en toda la ciudad de Nueva York mientras que otros delitos violentos han registrado una ligera alza este año, de acuerdo con los datos ofrecidos este miércoles por la policía.

Las estadísticas de la policía muestran que el pasado mes hubo 29 homicidios comparados con los 18 registrados para esta fecha el pasado un año, un alza de 61 por ciento, señala el Daily News.

En lo que va de año, los asesinatos han aumentado en general en la gran manzana, con 267 casos, incluidos los 29 del mes de octubre, un crecimiento de 3,1 % al compararlo con los 259 del pasado año a esta fecha, de acuerdo con estas estadísticas citadas por el rotativo.

Otro crimen violento en alza son las violaciones, con 1.529 reportadas hasta la fecha, tres más que las ocurridas el pasado año para el mismo periodo.

Los robos han seguido además esa tendencia con 10.920 casos hasta el momento, comparados con los 10.808 reportados hasta el mes de octubre del pasado año, así como los tiroteos con 670 en lo que va de año, un ligero aumento sobre los 641 del mismo periodo en 2018.

Sin embargo, en términos generales, la policía destacó que el índice total de crímenes ha continuado bajando este año, cuando suman 78.887 comparado con los 80.313 registrados durante el 2018 en la ciudad.

“Nuestro compromiso con los neoyorquinos es seguir trabajando incansablemente para aumentar la seguridad pública y garantizar que las personas se sientan seguras donde viven”, dijo el jefe de la policía, James O’Neill, que el lunes anunció su renuncia al cargo que ocupa hace tres años.

O’Neill, que estará en el puesto hasta finales de este mes de noviembre, aceptó un empleo en la empresa privada como jefe de seguridad de Visa para los más de 200 países donde opera.

“Si bien las tasas de criminalidad están en mínimos históricos, hay más trabajo por hacer para garantizar que todos los neoyorquinos se sientan seguros en su vecindario”, dijo por su parte el alcalde Bill de Blasio.

