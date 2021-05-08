Astronauta ruso halaga a República Dominicana; Abinader lo invita

Comparte esta noticia

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO. -El astronauta ruso Oleg Viktorovich Novitski (Oleg Novitskiy), agradeció este sábado la invitación hecha por el presidente Luis Abinader a República Dominicana.

Luego de que el pasado viernes Oleg Novitskiy expresara cómo se ve RD desde el espacio, el mandatario agradeció su admiración hacia el país invitando a que “nos visites tan pronto como regrese del espacio”.

“Thank you Oleg for your kind words and admiration towards our beloved #DominicanRepublic. We invite you to visit us as soon as you’re back from Space”, twitteó Abinader.

Mientras que el astronauta respondió “Thank you very much for the invitation, @luisabinader “.

Se recuerda que Novitskiy, quien partió junto a otros astronautas estadounidenses hacia la Estación Espacial Internacional en una misión especial, a través de su cuenta de Twitter expresó que República Dominicana es un paraíso impresionante por su “fantástica vista y su naturaleza”.

“I looked out the window, and saw the most visited country in the #Caribbean — the #DominicanRepublic. This paradise on Earth impresses the guests for its fantastically beautiful views and nature, which amazes so much that one wants to become a part of it”, expresó.

I looked out the window, and saw the most visited country in the #Caribbean — the #DominicanRepublic. This paradise on Earth impresses the guests for its fantastically beautiful views and nature, which amazes so much that one wants to become a part of it. pic.twitter.com/a0wP32KoZq — Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) May 7, 2021

Thank you Oleg for your kind words and admiration towards our beloved #DominicanRepublic. We invite you to visit us as soon as you’re back from Space.🚀 https://t.co/4iF4DPTRU5 — Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) May 8, 2021

Thank you very much for the invitation, @luisabinader! 🚀🤝 https://t.co/GkXj9vJ503 — Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) May 8, 2021