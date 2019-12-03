Asociación Latinoamericana del Acero expresa preocupación por aranceles

Por EFE lunes 2 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- La Asociación Latinoamericana del Acero (Alacero) manifestó este lunes su preocupación por el anuncio del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, de imponer aranceles a las importaciones de acero y aluminio desde Brasil y Argentina.

La entidad, integrada por 44 empresas de América Latina cuya producción representa el 95% del acero fabricado de la región, dijo en un comunicado que “recibe con sorpresa y preocupación la decisión” anunciada por Trump.

El mandatario estadounidense anunció esa medidas este lunes, a través de las redes sociales, bajo el argumento de que Argentina y Brasil han devaluado fuertemente sus monedas, lo que, a su juicio, perjudica a los agricultores estadounidenses.

“Creemos que en el libre comercio las monedas fluctúan de acuerdo con los escenarios internos y externos de cada país sin la manipulación de los gobiernos, al menos en los casos de Argentina y Brasil”, sostuvo Alacero en un comunicado difundido en Buenos Aires por la Cámara Argentina del Acero.

La organización latinoamericana señaló que la “manipulación de los aranceles y tarifas sobre productos básicos importantes para las economías” de los países socios de la entidad, “en un intento de solucionar problemas que están claramente fuera del tema original del debate, es un precepto equivocado contra la posibilidad de llegar a acuerdos conjuntos como países que han colaborado muy de cerca anteriormente”.

Alacero expresó que la decisión anunciada por Trump “perjudica la economía de su propio país, ya que la cadena de la industria del acero en los Estados Unidos necesita de productos siderúrgicos que no siempre son producidos internamente, dependiendo de países socios como Brasil y Argentina”.

“Tales posturas del gobierno estadounidense frente a los actuales conflictos comerciales internacionales traen un impacto aún más grave para América Latina, cuyas economías necesitan más que nunca estabilidad para fortalecer sus planes de crecimiento para el futuro inmediato”, advierte el comunicado.

La entidad destacó que Alacero, junto con Argentina, Brasil y otros países de la región, tienen un “rol activo como aliados estratégicos” de los Estados Unidos en la lucha contra la sobrecapacidad de producción de acero global.

Alacero dijo que apoya a las cámaras empresariales del sector siderúrgico de Argentina y Brasil para que la problemática sea abordada en conjunto con los respectivos gobiernos en la cumbre del Mercosur (Argentina, Brasil, Paraguay y Uruguay), que se celebrará el próximo jueves en Brasil.

