Así se ve el regreso de Hilary Duff como Lizzie McGuire

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIA, LOS ÁNGELES (EE.UU.).- La secuela que prepara Disney+ sobre la serie para adolescentes “Lizzie McGuire” inició sus jornadas de grabación en Nueva York, como lo demuestran varias fotos de su protagonista original, Hilary Duff, por la Gran Manzana.

La actriz estadounidense retomará, a sus 32 años, el papel que le llevó al estrellato y la producción que marcó una etapa a principios de los años 2000, que ahora volverá mucho más madura.

“¡Alpaca tus maletas! ‘Lizzie McGuire’, una próxima serie original de Disney+, se dirige a la Gran Manzana para el próximo capítulo de la historia de Lizzie”, tuiteó Disney junto a una imagen de Duff cargando una llama de peluche entre burbujas de jabón.

Mucho más estilizada, con un abrigo color mostaza, botas negras de charol y un “look” neoyorquino desenfadado, la intérprete aún deja ver un poco de la inocencia del personaje original, mítico para muchos espectadores milenials.

La nueva etapa de esta serie comienza cuando Lizzie McGuire está a punto de cumplir 30 años. Aparentemente lo tiene todo: su trabajo soñado como asistente de un elegante decorador de la ciudad de Nueva York, su chico ideal y un pintoresco apartamento de Brooklyn, pero las cosas no siempre son como parecen.

Con un poco de ayuda de sus amigos, su familia y su alter ego de 13 años en forma de dibujo animado, Lizzie navegará por los altibajos de la edad adulta, como avanzó la propia Duff en agosto durante una convención del gigante del entretenimiento.

Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine y Jake Thomas también repetirán sus papeles como Jo, Sam y Matt McGuire.

Esta semana el elenco se reunió por primera vez en 15 años para la lectura del primer episodio, según una nota del estudio.

“Lizzie McGuire” formará parte de los 20 estrenos exclusivos que Disney anunció para el lanzamiento de su nueva plataforma de contenidos que competirá de lleno con Netflix, HBO y Amazon Prime, pero aún no hay una fecha concreta para la llegada de la nueva etapa de la serie a las pantallas.

Sin embargo, el servicio Disney+ estará disponible desde el 12 de noviembre en Estados Unidos y otros países, entre los que aún no están España ni Latinoamérica, aunque próximamente se compartirán más fechas del lanzamiento en nuevos territorios.

