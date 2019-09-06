Asesor de Guaidó acusado por Fiscalía entra como huésped en embajada de Chile

Por EFE viernes 6 de septiembre, 2019
Manuel Avendaño

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Santiago de Chile.- El ciudadano venezolano Manuel Avendaño, acusado por la Fiscalía de su país de tener intención de abandonar el reclamo sobre el Esequibo, una región que se disputa con Guyana desde el siglo XIX, ingresó este viernes en la embajada de Chile en Caracas en condición de huésped en busca de protección.

Avendaño, quien ocupa el cargo de coordinador de la Oficina Internacional del jefe del Parlamento venezolano, Juan Guaidó, en su calidad de presidente encargado, algo que le es reconocido por más de 50 países, ingresó en la embajada chilena en condición de huésped, detalló la Cancillería del país austral en un comunicado.

La Cancillería chilena expresó que “la solicitud de resguardo del señor Avendaño está fundada en circunstancias políticas conocidas”.

“Al igual que en casos anteriores, nuestro país actuará en consecuencia a los principios jurídicos y humanitarios que guían su política exterior”, agrega el comunicado.

De esta manera, ya son tres los venezolanos que en estos momentos habitan como huéspedes en la Residencia de la Embajada de Chile en Caracas.

Avendaño se sumó el presidente del opositor Partido Social Cristiano (Copei), Roberto Enríquez, sobre el que pesa una orden de captura y que ingresó el 5 abril 2017; y al diputado y primer vicepresidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Freddy Guevara, recibido el 4 de noviembre de ese mismo año acusado de asociación e instigación pública continuada.

El fiscal general de Venezuela, Tarek Saab, informó este viernes sobre la apertura formal de una investigación a Guaidó, Avendaño y la también opositora Vanessa Neumann por estar presuntamente involucrados en una negociación ilegal que pretende desistir del histórico reclamo que tiene Venezuela sobre el territorio Esequibo.

La investigación se inició el jueves tras la solicitud del gobernante venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, indicó Saab

La vicepresidenta venezolana, Delcy Rodríguez, presentó un audio ante los medios estatales en el que, supuestamente, Neumann y Avendaño, señalaban que si la oposición venezolana dejaba de reclamar el Esequibo, obtendría un mayor apoyo del Reino Unido.

Neumann actualmente está designada por el Parlamento como enviada especial de Guaidó para el Reino Unido.

El fiscal condenó la supuesta conversación de Neumann y Avendaño que compartió Rodríguez, y dijo que la renuncia al reclamo del Esequibo puede implicar el delito “de traición a la patria”.

La región del Esequibo está bajo mediación de las Naciones Unidas desde la firma del Acuerdo de Ginebra en 1966, pero la disputa territorial se agudizó en los últimos años tras el descubrimiento por parte de Exxon Mobil de yacimientos de petróleo en aguas en la zona.

El Gobierno de Venezuela emitió por aquellos días un decreto presidencial en defensa del país, con una demarcación que incluía como propias todas las aguas del Atlántico frente a la costa de Esequibo, una maniobra que generó el rechazo del Gobierno guyanés y disparó la tensión entre las dos partes.

La región del Esequibo abarca un área de unos 160.000 kilómetros cuadrados, lo que supone las tres cuartas partes del territorio de Guyana.

Apple Store Google Play
Continuar