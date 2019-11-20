Asesor de Casa Blanca ve “inapropiado” comportamiento de Trump sobre Ucrania

Por EFE martes 19 de noviembre, 2019
Presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El principal experto en Ucrania del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional (NSC, en inglés) de la Casa Blanca, Alexander Vindman, consideró este martes en el Congreso “inapropiado” que el presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, pidiera a su homólogo ucraniano, Volodímir Zelenski, que investigara a su rival político, el exvicepresidente Joe Biden.

“Estaba preocupado por la llamada. Lo que escuché fue inapropiado. Fue inapropiado que el presidente de Estados Unidos exigiera a un Gobierno extranjero que investigara a un oponente político”, dijo Vindman al declarar en una audiencia pública en el marco de la investigación de la Cámara Baja de EE.UU. para abrir un juicio político contra Trump.

Las pesquisas de la Cámara de Representantes buscan determinar si Trump bloqueó de manera intencional la entrega de ayuda militar de 400 millones de dólares a Ucrania para obtener una investigación de Kiev sobre Biden y los negocios de su hijo Hunter en ese país.

En su testimonio, Vindman argumentó que durante la primavera de este año se dio cuenta de que el entonces fiscal general de Ucrania, Yuri Lutsenko, y el abogado personal de Trump, Rudy Guiliani, “promovieron una narrativa falsa que socava la política de Estados Unidos en Ucrania”.

El teniente coronel del Ejército también quiso dejar claro que los militares sirven al país, no a “ningún partido político en particular”.

Además, Vindman calificó de “reprensibles” los ataques a los funcionarios públicos que están declarando ante el Congreso en el marco de esta investigación estos días, algo que el propio Trump ha hecho a través de Twitter.

“Quiero tomarme un momento para reconocer el coraje de mis colegas que han aparecido y tienen programado comparecer ante este comité. Quiero dejar claro que los ataques de carácter vil a estos distinguidos y honorables servidores públicos son reprensibles”, apuntó.

Vindman, el principal experto en Ucrania de la Casa Blanca, escuchó personalmente la llamada del pasado 25 de julio en la que Trump pidió a Zelenski que investigara a Biden y alertó a sus superiores sobre el caso por considerar que esa petición “no era adecuada”.

El testimonio de Vindman es especialmente relevante, ya que fue quien desbarató el argumento de Trump de que todos los testigos de la investigación tenían información “de segunda o tercera mano” sobre sus presuntas presiones a Ucrania.

Por su lado, Jennifer Williams, asistente del vicepresidente, Mike Pence, y que también declaró este martes, aseguró que la llamada entre ambos mandatarios fue “inusual ya que, en contraste con otras llamadas presidenciales, implicó una discusión sobre lo que parecía ser un asunto de política interna”.

Vindman y Williams son dos de los ocho funcionarios que declararán esta semana ante el Congreso por el “caso Ucrania”.

