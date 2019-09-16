Asesinan en Colombia candidato a alcaldía de municipio en zona de frontera

Por EFE domingo 15 de septiembre, 2019
Bernardo Betancourt Orozco

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- El político conservador Bernardo Betancourt Orozco, candidato en las elecciones del próximo octubre a la Alcaldía del municipio colombiano de Tibú, en el departamento de Norte de Santander, fue asesinado por desconocidos, informó este domingo el Partido Conservador.

“Rechazamos el asesinato de nuestro candidato a la alcaldía de Tibú, Bernardo Betancourt Orozco. Solicitamos a las autoridades dar con los responsables de este terrible acto”, afirmó la bancada en su cuenta de Twitter.

El presidente de ese partido, Omar Yepes Alzate, repudió el “cobarde asesinato” de Betancourt y reclamó al Gobierno “medidas especiales” para detener la violencia política que “amenaza la tranquilidad del país”.

El asesinato del político ocurrió en el corregimiento (aldea) de La Gabarra, donde desconocidos le dispararon cuando se dirigía a un acto de campaña.

El próximo 27 de octubre los colombianos irán a las urnas para elegir alcaldes de más de 1.100 municipios y 32 gobernadores, así como representantes a las asambleas departamentales y a los concejos municipales.

Tibú hace parte del Catatumbo, región fronteriza con Venezuela y una de las zonas más violentas del país por la presencia de la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), disidencias de las FARC, grupos narcotraficantes y un reducto del Ejército Popular de Liberación (EPL), considerado por el Gobierno como una banda criminal.

La violencia política ha ensombrecido el panorama electoral a 42 días de los comicios regionales tras los asesinatos, secuestros, ataques y amenazas perpetradas contra varios candidatos.

El pasado 2 de septiembre la política liberal Karina García Sierra, candidata a la Alcaldía del municipio de Suárez, en el Cauca (suroeste), y cinco de sus acompañantes, entre ellos su madre, fueron asesinados y sus cuerpos incinerados.

El Gobierno colombiano aseguró el pasado jueves que el ejército dio de baja en un combate a un jefe de las disidencias de las FARC identificado solo con el alias de “Alonso”, al que acusa de ordenar el asesinato de García y las otras personas.

De igual forma, Orley García, candidato por el oficialista Centro Democrático a la Alcaldía de Toledo, municipio del departamento de Antioquia (noroeste), fue asesinado la semana pasada al recibir un disparó con una escopeta mientras hacía campaña en esa población.

A estos casos se suma el secuestro por parte de la guerrilla del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) de Tulio Mosquera Asprilla, candidato por el Partido Liberal a la Alcaldía de Alto Baudó, municipio del departamento de Chocó, fronterizo con Panamá.

Asimismo, el partido Cambio Radical denunció este martes que Oscar Lombana, candidato a la Alcaldía del municipio de Potosí (Nariño), fue secuestrado por dos personas armadas cuando se dirigía a la localidad de Cuaspud.

Ante este panorama, el Ministerio del Interior de Colombia creó una línea de emergencia para que los 117.000 candidatos a las elecciones locales y regionales puedan denunciar situaciones de riesgo.

La línea servirá tanto de forma telefónica como por WhatsApp y estará a cargo de la oficina de la ministra del Interior, Nancy Patricia Gutiérrez, iniciativa a la que se suma la realización dos veces por semana de un Puesto de Mando Unificado (PMU) para analizar las denuncias.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar