Asesinan en Colombia a fiscal especializado en lucha contra crimen organizado

Por EFE domingo 29 de diciembre, 2019
Fiscal Alcibiades Libreros

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- Unos sicarios asesinaron a tiros en una céntrica calle de Cali, capital del departamento del Valle del Cauca (suroeste), a un fiscal especializado en la lucha contra el crimen organizado, informaron este domingo fuentes policiales.

Según la Policía de Cali, el fiscal Alcibiades Libreros fue atacado a tiros por sicarios que circulaban en una moto cuando el funcionario iba por una calle del barrio El Limonar.

“Rechazamos el asesinato del fiscal Alcibiades Libreros Varela de la Dirección Nacional contra el Crimen Organizado de Cali”, informó la Fiscalía General de Colombia en sus redes sociales, en donde también expresó a la familia “solidaridad”.

El mensaje agrega que el organismo avanza en “las investigaciones para dar con los responsables” del asesinato del funcionario de 58 años que conducía su automóvil.

El secretario de Seguridad de Cali, Andrés Villamizar, lamentó el asesinato de Libreros, del que dijo en redes sociales que “fue un hombre implacable en la lucha contra las estructuras criminales”. “Mis condolencias a su familia y a sus compañeros de la Fiscalía General”, añadió.

El alcalde electo de Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, se sumó a las voces de rechazo y pidió “rodear a la Fiscalía colombiana y a los hombres que han consagrado su vida a contrarrestar el accionar de los grupos criminales”.

Por otro lado, el secretario de seguridad de Medellín, Andrés Tobón, recordó en redes sociales que el fiscal Libreros llevaba varios casos contra bandas de crimen organizado, entre ellas La Cordillera.

Aseguró que el fiscal asesinado era “implacable en su trabajo contra las estructuras criminales”.

La Cordillera es una banda delincuencial temida en varios departamentos, entre ellos los de Risaralda, Caldas y Quindío, que forman parte del Eje Cafetero (centro), y también en el Valle del Cauca, hasta donde extendió sus tentáculos de narcotráfico y asesinatos selectivos, según la Policía colombiana.

Anuncios