Asesinan a tiros alcalde de un pequeño municipio de Brasil

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- El alcalde de una pequeña localidad del nordeste de Brasil, quien era investigado por fraude y malversación de recursos públicos, fue asesinado este martes por individuos que aún no han sido identificados, informaron fuentes oficiales.

Joao Gregorio Neto, de 54 años, ejercía como alcalde de la ciudad de Granjeiro, en el interior del estado del Ceará, desde 2016 y fue alcanzado por balazos en la espalda mientras caminaba en las cercanías de su residencia, informó la Secretaría de Comunicación de la Alcaldía en un mensaje difundido en las redes sociales.

“La administración Gobierno de Todos cree en la Justicia y espera que los responsables de este crimen sean castigados de acuerdo con la ley”, expresó el mensaje.

La Secretaría de Seguridad Pública y Defensa Social de Ceará informó que equipos de la Policía Civil fueron movilizados para intentar identificar y localizar los sospechosos.

Sin embargo, las autoridades señalaron que las circunstancias del asesinato todavía son desconocidas.

Testigos declararon a la cadena televisiva Globo que un coche con dos individuos en su interior se acercó a Gregorio Neto y se oyeron al menos tres disparos. Algunas personas intentaron socorrerlo, pero el alcalde no resistió a las heridas.

Gregorio Neto, del Partido Social Democrático (PSD), era investigado por las autoridades brasileñas por presuntamente haber cometido fraudes en licitaciones y la ejecución de obras públicas.

Asimismo, pesaba en su contra una sospecha por supuestamente haber movilizado alrededor de 26 millones de reales (6,5 millones de dólares) de forma ilícita a través de la cuenta bancaria de un pariente cercano en un periodo de dos años.

En noviembre de 2018, la Policía Federal registró la sede de la Alcaldía de Granjeiro, así como la residencia del alcalde y las de algunos empresarios y funcionarios públicos.

En la ocasión, las autoridades se incautaron de unos 200.000 reales (unos 50.000 dólares) en la vivienda de Gregorio Neto.

Según la Policía, el análisis del material aprehendido durante las investigaciones apuntó “fuertes indicios de fraudes en la ejecución de obras públicas, fraudes en licitaciones y desvíos de recursos públicos federales” en el municipio.

