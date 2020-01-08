Asesinan a tiros a tres mujeres dentro de una casa en el oeste de Honduras

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Tegucigalpa.- Tres mujeres fueron asesinadas este martes a tiros por hombres armados que ingresaron por la fuerza a una vivienda en el departamento de Lempira, en el occidente de Honduras, informó una fuente oficial.

El múltiple crimen se registró hacia las 15.50 hora local (21.50 GMT) en la aldea Linda Vista del municipio de Cololaca, indicó la Policía hondureña.

Según las primeras investigaciones, una abuela, su nieta y una empleada doméstica fueron atacadas por hombres armados que ingresaron a su residencia.

Las mujeres fueron identificadas como Ledubina Espinoza León, Yenny Roxana Ramos y Yesica Yadira Rivera Dubón, de acuerdo con el informe policial.

De momento, añadió la Policía, no hay personas detenidas por el caso y las fuerzas de seguridad que investigan el múltiple crimen no han determinado el móvil.

Una supuesta enemistad entre dos familias fue al parecer el motivo del crimen múltiple, señaló la Policía, citando a familiares de las víctimas.

Unas 300 mujeres murieron de forma violenta en 2019 en Honduras, un país tradicionalmente dominado por los hombres, según cifras de organizaciones feministas.

Con cerca de 9,2 millones de habitantes, de los que un 52 % son mujeres, la gran mayoría pobre, Honduras registra cada 18 horas el asesinato de una mujer, según cifras oficiales.

La directora del no gubernamental Centro de Estudios de la Mujer (CDM), Suyapa Martínez, dijo a Efe en noviembre pasado que el crimen organizado es responsable del 70 % de las muertes violentas de mujeres en Honduras, donde más del 90 % de los casos están en la impunidad.

El 30 % de las muertes de mujeres en Honduras es causado por parejas o exparejas (feminicidio íntimo) y “el resto por el crimen organizado”, señaló Martínez, quien cree que la falta de investigación por parte de las autoridades es uno de los principales obstáculos para que las féminas accedan a la justicia en el país.

El Gobierno hondureño que preside Juan Orlando Hernández ha puesto en marcha varias medidas para bajar la violencia, que incluyen la creación de nuevas fuerzas de seguridad.

El año pasado, según cifras oficiales, se registraron en el país centroamericano 3.990 homicidios, una tasa de 43,63 por cada 100.000 habitantes.

Honduras, El Salvador y Guatemala, que conforman el Triángulo Norte de Centroamérica, son considerados los países más violentos del mundo, con las pandillas, el narcotráfico y el crimen organizado como mayores responsables.

