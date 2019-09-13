Asesinan a colaborador de Discovery Channel en puerto mexicano de Acapulco

Por EFE jueves 12 de septiembre, 2019
Erick Castillo Sánchez, cinefotógrafo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El cinefotógrafo Erick Castillo Sánchez, colaborador de la cadena Discovery Channel, fue asesinado la noche del miércoles en un aparente asalto en Acapulco, estado mexicano de Guerrero, informaron este jueves autoridades.

Castillo Sánchez, quien pasaba unas vacaciones con su esposa en el balneario, fue sorprendido afuera de una tienda de conveniencia en la Zona Diamante del puerto, a unos dos kilómetros de donde se hospedaban, y recibió un disparo en la cabeza.

Mediante un comunicado, la Fiscalía General de Guerrero informó que están investigando los hechos por el delito de homicidio (por arma de fuego), en contra de quien o quienes resulten responsables.

Además detalló que de acuerdo a la mecánica de los hechos, los presuntos culpables trataron de robar el vehículo de Castillo Sánchez.

Tras el ataque, la esposa del fallecido, la fotógrafa Estefanía Carpio, dijo a las autoridades que se estacionaron frente a la tienda cuando varias personas se acercaron y le dispararon a su esposo.

En redes sociales, la Sociedad Mexicana de Autores de Fotografía Cinematográfica ( AMC). condenó el asesinato.

“El director de fotografía Erick Castillo Sánchez murió a manos de la delincuencia en Acapulco mientras pasaba unos días de descanso después de haber filmado un proyecto para Discovery Channel. La AMC lamenta mucho este suceso. Nuestro más sentido pésame a sus familiares y amigos”, señaló.

Discovery Channel también lamentó la muerte de su colaborador.

“El equipo de Discovery Networks Latinoamérica lamenta el sensible fallecimiento de su amigo y colaborador Erick Castillo Sánchez. Nos unimos respetuosamente a la pena que embarga a su familia y seres queridos”, apuntó la empresa

Castillo Sánchez era fotógrafo profesional y cinefotógrafo de cine, publicidad, documentales y series, trabajó en diferentes producciones con compañías como Discovery Channel y National Geographic.

Erick fue director-socio fundador de Cronos Pictures, además de fotógrafo de cine, de publicidad y de documentales con Discovery Channel y NatGeo. Dentro de sus últimos proyectos se encontraba una colaboración en el filme “Roma” de Alfonso Cuarón.

Sobre el móvil del crimen, la Fiscalía informó que abrió una carpeta de investigación por el delito de homicidio por arma de fuego y no se pronunciaron si su muerte tuvo que ver con su trabajo.

En lo que va del Gobierno del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador han ocurrido 11 asesinatos contra periodistas, mientras que 47 fueron registrados en el mandato de Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018).

Esta semana, la organización Artículo 19 dio a conocer un estudio donde asegura que dentro de los primeros 6 meses del año se han registrado 249 agresiones, incluyendo 7 asesinatos a periodistas.

Apuntaron que desde el año 2000 a la fecha, han documentado 131 asesinatos de periodistas en México, en posible relación con su labor.

Guerrero se encuentra en el tercer lugar, con mayor numero de agresiones en contra de la prensa, con 22 de cada uno, por delante de Oaxaca y Veracruz.

